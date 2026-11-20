Mumbai Police on Friday issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against gangster Anil Pandit's brother, Abhishek Pandit. The firing took place on October 18 when Shroff was leaving a football ground in Juhu. (PTI File)

Anil Pandit is an alleged mastermind behind the October 18 firing at actor Tiger Shroff, while according to the police, Abhishek managed the gang’s finances and funded the arrested suspects through bank accounts opened in his own name.

The cops feared that Abhishek would flee abroad amid reportedly absconding when a crime branch team visited Haryana's Karnal. According to Police sources, the fear is that Abhishek would go to a country from where extradition would be difficult.

The Mumbai crime branch has also arrested Abhishek's wife, Suneha Pandit, in connection with the firing case, alleging she was managing her husband’s bank accounts and processing payments as he instructed.

The crime branch said Suneha, the 13th accused arrested in the firing case, operated a bank account in her husband's name through which money was transferred to the co-accused. According to the police, Abhishek operated a cryptocurrency wallet from overseas into which extortion proceeds were routed.

The money was subsequently transferred to a State Bank of India (SBI) account in his name, which Suneha allegedly operated in India, the police informed the court while seeking her custody remand, adding that the mobile number linked to the bank account belonged to her and was connected to a UPI ID.

The police also told the court that investigators had traced transactions worth around ₹47.23 lakh between August 28, 2022, and July 30, 2024. It alleged that ₹57,000 was transferred to one of the co-accused towards the purchase of a motorcycle that the assailants used as the getaway vehicle.

The police also pointed to the cryptocurrency account's KYC details and said its operations involved a Cambodian phone number and a Denmark-based IP address. The prosecution alleged that the accused had used Signal and other applications to communicate and evade investigators.

It also argued that Suneha was aware of the transactions and that her custodial interrogation was necessary to establish the wider conspiracy and trace the wanted accused.

The firing took place on October 18 when Shroff was leaving a football ground in Juhu. The actor escaped largely unhurt, while his driver and a bystander, a vlogger, sustained injuries.