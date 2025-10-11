Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams team discusses temple construction with Assam CM

    The meeting took place at Sarma's office in Guwahati on Friday evening, the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a post on X.

    Published on: Oct 11, 2025 1:42 PM IST
    PTI
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A delegation of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here to discuss the construction of a Venkateswara Swamy temple in the northeastern city.

    Article image

    The meeting took place at Sarma's office in Guwahati on Friday evening, the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a post on X.

    "HCM Dr. @himantabiswa met Shri B.R. Naidu, Chairman, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and his esteemed delegation at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur," it said.

    They discussed the construction of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Guwahati, the CMO added.

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Team Discusses Temple Construction With Assam CM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes