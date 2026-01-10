TMC launches campaign song for West Bengal election, takes fresh jibe at BJP

The party urged supporters to tune in and “feel the raw power of the land” of West Bengal, adding that the song represents “the heartbeat of the state's resistance, the anthem of its pride, and the voice of the party's slogan ‘ Ma-Mati-Manush ’”, which literally translates to Mother-Soil-Human.

“Our campaign song for #AbarJitbeBangla is finally here, ready to ignite every corner of Bengal,” All India Trinamool Congress wrote on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Saturday launched the party's campaign song, ‘Abar Jitbe Bangla’ which translates to ‘Bengal will win again’, ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Visuals from the song showed how Bengal is the land of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore, emphasizing that silencing TMC's rule in the state would not be an easy task for the BJP.

The song also included visuals of PM Narendra Modi with words that read “Aage nijer maati shamla” which translates to “Look after your own land first,” as video clips of Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee leading protest marches followed.

Abhishek Banerjee's stance President of TMC, and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being ‘Bangla-birodhi’ (enemy of Bengal) and stripping its citizens of voting rights.

“When power is pursued through narrow, self-serving ambitions, democracy becomes the first casualty. Bangla-Birodhi BJP, having failed to earn the trust of Bengal’s people, now resorts to muzzling those very voices by stripping citizens of their voting rights,” he wrote on his X handle as he launched the campaign song.

He further alleged that under the BJP government, democratic institutions are being bent to partisan will; dissent is criminalised; and people are being coerced into fearful silence.

“With the blessings of our Maa, Mati, Manush, Bengal will rise, reclaim its rights, and restore its democratic pride,” he further wrote.

Chaos in WB Chaos unfolded in West Bengal on Thursday as central agency Enforcement Directorate conducted search proceedings at the residence of political consultancy I-PAC's head Pratik Jain in Kolkata amid raids that were linked to a money laundering case connected with coal smuggling, CM Mamata Banerjee reached the spot and condemned the procedure.

The TMC supremo challenged the BJP to democratically defeat her party in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The ED alleged that the proceedings were peaceful till chief minister Mamata Banerjee arrived with “a large number of police officers”.

A day later, the CM accompanied by TMC leaders, MPs, and MLAs staged a protest as they marched in Kolkata and accused the BJP of misusing central agencies for political vendetta.