TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to Kolkata junior doctors: ‘Should now consider calling of strike’

Kolkata rape-murder case: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee urged the protesting junior doctors in Kolkata to end their cease-work protest and work "collaboratively" with the West Bengal government to implement safety measures for doctors across hospitals. All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee speaking in a student rally (File image)(Hindustan Times)

Abhishek Banerjee also said, as per the Supreme Court's direction, most of the measures promised by the state government, including the installation of CCTV cameras and other infrastructural developments, are under progress and will be “completed within 14 days”.

The ruling TMC-led government announced several such measures after the rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor inside Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 shocked the conscience of medical fraternity and led to nationwide protests.

“Since day one, I have supported the doctors in their concerns regarding safety and security, and I have always maintained that most of their concerns, barring a few, are valid, sensible and justified,” he wrote on X.

The Diamond Harbour MP also noted that the state government has transferred former Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal and other senior officials of the health department.

“As a gesture of goodwill, the doctors should now consider CALLING OFF THE STRIKE AND WORK COLLABORATIVELY WITH GoWB to serve the people and expedite the implementation of the task force's initiatives to ensure these changes are promptly executed,” the post added.

Questioning the CBI's record, he also alleged that the agency has not completed “a single investigation” they have undertaken over the past decade. “Lastly, it is crucial to hold the CBI accountable and ensure that no perpetrators are spared, with swift punishment handed down at the earliest opportunity,” Abhishek said.

The TMC has been questioning the central agency ever since the probe was transferred from Kolkata police by the Calcutta High Court. In her address on TMC's foundation day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also questioned the CBI for the alleged delay in completing the probe and said the Kolkata police would have completed the probe in seven days if the high court had not handed over the investigation to the central agency.