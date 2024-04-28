 TMC protects terrorists, corrupts; AAP safeguard heads of scam: BJP | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
TMC protects terrorists, corrupts; AAP safeguard heads of scam: BJP

ByAkshita Kumari
Apr 28, 2024 04:34 PM IST

Banerjee had on Friday claimed that the recovery of arms and ammunition from a house in Sandeshkhali by the CBI “may have been staged by central agencies”

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government of protecting terrorists, corrupts and rapists while also accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Delhi government of safe-guarding the heads of the liquor policy scam and for destroying the lives and future of lakhs of children.

(Twitter photo)

Addressing a joint press conference, BJP National Spokesperson Prem Shukla said this in reference to the Friday raid by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Sandeshkhali in which the agency recovered arms and ammunition during searches at two premises of an associate of TMC’s suspended leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

“In Bengal, neither maa (mother), nor maati (earth), and not even the manush (human) is safe, the only protected ones in the state include rapist Shahjahan Sheikh, terrorists and the people who attack the ED [Enforcement Directorate]”, Shukla stated.

The CBI on Friday recovered several arms and ammunition during raids at two locations in Agarhati village of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal in connection with its probe into the attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team earlier on January 5 by a mob allegedly instigated by Shahjahan. 

The next month, violent protests erupted in the area with village women demanding the arrest of Shahjahan and his aides over allegations of sexual assault and land grabbing. Shahjahan was arrested by the state police on February 29.

Shukla asked why the leaders of the INDIA bloc are silent on the matter when they speak on even the smallest issue.  He said Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, instead of supporting CBI’s actions in Sandeshkhali, questioned the raids by the probe agency.

Banerjee had on Friday claimed that the recovery of arms and ammunition from a house in Sandeshkhali by the CBI "may have been staged by central agencies".

Meanwhile, BJP leader and spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla targeted the AAP over the Delhi high court’s critical remarks on the continuation of Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister despite being in jail.

The high court on Friday criticised the city government for ‘prioritising the political interests of the party over national interest’ and pulled up the city government over the issue of non-supply of books to the children studying in the MCD schools.

“There are lakhs of students who have to sit in classrooms made of tin and thousands are there who are not given required books, writing material, blackboard and not even a desk which forms the basic facilities required for taking up education, a PIL filed on non-supply of notebooks, uniforms, and other stationary items to over 2 lakh Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school students in Delhi High Court recently revealed,” Poonawalla said.

