TMC’s O’Brien expresses concern over delay in reconstitution of parl committees

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’Brien has written to JP Nadda, the leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, expressing concern over the delay in the reconstitution of Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees (DPSCs). TMC Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien (HT Photo)

The letter references the secretariat’s request, dated 9 July 2024, for party nominations to be submitted by 17 July 2024, ahead of the monsoon session. Despite assurances given in the Rajya Sabha that the committees would be formed within the session, the reconstitution remains pending, TMC Rajya Sabha MP stated.

The letter states that the All India Trinamool Congress sent in their nominations to the secretariat on 12th of July 2024.

“When we met in the Rajya Sabha, I had verbally brought this up. You had verbally assured me that the committees would be formed within the duration of the monsoon session. Unfortunately, even as August slips by, the parliamentary committees have still not been constituted,” said O’brien in the letter to Nadda.

In the letter, he stated that only 13% of the Bills passed in the Rajya Sabha between 2014 and 2024 were referred to parliamentary committees for thorough scrutiny, indicating a sharp decline as compared to previous years.

“The 17th Lok Sabha saw just 16% of Bills being sent for further scrutiny by standing committees”, it read.

O’Brien listed that the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Bill, 2023, the Farm Bills, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, were important legislation passed without detailed committee review.

There are currently 16 department-related standing committees in the Lok Sabha and eight in the Rajya Sabha. However, the final decisions on the appointments of committee chairs have yet to be made, with the responsibility resting on Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Even as the monsoon session of the parliament has officially begun, the reconstitution of the DPSCs is delayed, O’Brien said.

The TMC leader also pointed out that Parliament has seen a reduction in the number of working days. “The duration of parliamentary sessions is a very limited time to consult stakeholders and get into the intricacies of the matters discussed in the House,” he added.

Given that DPSCs provide more time for members to engage in detailed discussions, there is ‘eagerness’ among Members to commence with these committees, the letter read.

“I urge you to consider the importance of this issue and to ensure that the parliamentary process is adhered to. Bills of significant consequence must be referred to the relevant committees for examination, giving the much needed reassurance that due diligence is being conducted,” O’Brien stated.

“I look forward to you constituting the DPSCs immediately. Enough precious time has been lost,” the TMC Rajya Sabha MP added.