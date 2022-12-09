TMC’s Saket Gokhale, arrested second time in 3 days, gets bail

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national spokesperson Saket Gokhale has been granted bail after he was arrested for the second time in three days on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, TMC called the bail “Satyameva Jayate”.

“Our national spokesperson Saket Gokhale has been granted bail by the Morbi District Court. More than 140 deaths in Morbi Bridge collapse. Massive tragedy. Arrests? None. The witch-hunt is only for those who speak the truth but justice will prevail, always,” the TMC's post on the micro-blogging site read.

Gokhale was arrested on Thursday only hours after getting bail over a tweet on Gujarat's Morbi collapse incident, which killed 135 people. His party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien claimed in a tweet that Gokhale was arrested by Gujarat cops when he was leaving Cyber Police Station in Ahmedabad at 8.45pm.

The TMC MP had also stated that a party delegation comprising Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs were headed to Gujarat in connection with Gokhale's re-arrest. O'Brien also said the TMC spokesperson has a “serious cardiac condition”.

Gokhale was arrested on Tuesday over the Morbi bridge collapse tweet pertaining to an alleged ‘fake news’ report about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the accident site. The TMC spokesperson tweeted a clipping of an alleged RTI query reply and wrote that PM Modi's visit had cost ₹30 crore, HT had reported earlier.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) in a fact-check tweet on December 1 said, “This claim is fake. No such RTI response has been given.”

Gokhale was sent to two-day judicial custody on Tuesday before being granted bail on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after his Tuesday court hearing, the TMC spokesperson said that police took action against him while the owner of Oreva - the firm that had the onus of repairing and maintaining the Morbi suspension bridge - has still not been apprehended. “This [is] the irony,” Gokhale added.

Top TMC leaders slammed the BJP-led Gujarat government for Gokhale's arrest, including party boss and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Calling the TMC spokesperson a “bright man…very popular on social media”, Banerjee said he “made no mistake” and also condemned the “vindictive attitude” of the Gujarat government.

