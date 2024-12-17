TMP MP Mahua Moitra files privilege notice against Kiren Rijiju

Lok Sabha MP and Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Monday moved a privilege notice against Union minister Kiren Rijiju over his remarks made on the floor of the House on December 13 and sought for the matter to be moved to the privileges committee. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament. (SansadTV)

Moitra’s notice comes close on the heels of her party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose too moving a privilege notice against Rijiju for his remarks on Opposition members.

Rijiju had said, “If such a thing is said then action should be taken against it. Or otherwise, this kind of a woman, any member will get up and talk like this... They are setting a very wrong precedent.”

Moitra invoked Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha and said that in his remarks, Rijiju had made personal comments about Opposition members. Her letter was signed by at least seven leaders from the Opposition, including NCP-SP’s Supriya Sule, DMK’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, A. Raja and Dayanidhi Maran, SP’s Dimple Yadav, and Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi and KC Venugopal.

Earlier, Rijiju had remarked that the Opposition was not fit to sit in the Parliament.

“This kind of statement when given by the Parliamentary Affairs minister shows he is misusing and disrespecting his post. All Opposition party members have signed the motion, and we seek an apology from him and that his remark that I mentioned about us not being fit should be expunged,” Ghose had said at that time.