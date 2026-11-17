New Delhi/Chennai, The Tamil Nadu government plans to put the seized books allegedly linked to an AI-generated content scam in public libraries on display after the ongoing probe concludes, in order to highlight the scale of irregularities, minister A Rajmohan said on Tuesday. TN to exhibit seized ‘AI-generated’ books after probe: Minister Rajmohan

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Rajmohan said all identified fake books in the state's public libraries were being segregated and sealed in boxes to preserve them as evidence.

He said the exhibition would follow the practice of displaying seized narcotics, contraband and explosives to the public, with a view to raising awareness and deterring similar scams.

"I hesitate to even call them books; they are garbage. We will arrange them in a separate place and definitely hold a special exhibition. We are clear that not a single copy should reach the hands of students and ruin their lives," the minister for School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity, said.

Accusing the previous DMK regime of orchestrating what he described as the "world's first AI book scam", Rajmohan alleged that thousands of AI-generated books with fabricated content had been procured for public libraries, with the historic Connemara Public Library among the institutions affected.

He described the books as "digital termites" that threatened the future of middle-class youth preparing for competitive examinations such as those conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission .

Following complaints by writer Perumal Murugan and research scholars, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption recently registered an FIR invoking charges of cheating and corruption and arrested the owner of Agal Vilakku Pathippagam on November 16, Rajmohan said.

According to the minister, books worth approximately ₹1.74 crore in Tamil alone had been procured from obscure and allegedly non-existent publishers over the past three years.

He alleged that the fraudsters manipulated the procurement process by printing books on random subjects under the names of prominent personalities such as Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and popular actors.

Rajmohan clarified that the present government had not procured a single book since assuming office.

"Our work was only to open the constructed libraries. When a library is opened, lakhs of books are needed. So, we only did the work of clearing the pending payments for the recommendations made by the already established recommendation committees, and launched the library by fixing the facilities, like toilets, to make it safe and accessible for poor children to come and go," Rajmohan said.

He added that departmental and DVAC inquiries were underway in parallel and had already resulted in the suspension and transfer of five officials.

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