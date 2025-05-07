Menu Explore
'Together in war on terror': Mamata Banerjee on Operation Sindoor

PTI |
May 07, 2025 07:41 PM IST

Her comments came after Amit Shah’s urgent meeting of chief ministers, chief secretaries and DGPs of states having borders with Pakistan and Nepal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that everyone is together in the war on terror, and there should not be any differences among people.

Mamata Banerjee said 'we all should together fight the battle against terrorism'(HT Photo)

Her comments came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s urgent meeting of chief ministers, chief secretaries and DGPs of states having borders with Pakistan and Nepal.

The meeting was called in the wake of the strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as a retaliatory action against the Pahalgam terror attack.

"At this hour, we all should together fight the battle against terrorism and there should not be any differences among us," Banerjee said at the state secretariat.

She also urged media houses to report facts and ensure that no misinformation is spread.

