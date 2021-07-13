Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi to interact with Indian contingent today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian athletes' contingent for the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday via video conferencing. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the interaction by PM Modi is an endeavour to motivate the athletes ahead of their participation at the Games which will begin on July 23.

The virtual interaction is expected to take place at 5pm.

PM Modi had recently reviewed the preparations for the facilitation of the Indian contingent at Tokyo 2020. He had also discussed the journeys of some of the athletes on his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast, besides urging the country to come forward and support them, the PMO stated.

A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics, the PMO said, adding that the 69 cumulative events across 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in is also the highest ever for the nation.

The PMO highlighted the "notable" firsts in terms of participation and said that for the first time a fencer from India (Bhavani Devi) has qualified for the Olympic games.

Nethra Kumanan is the first-ever female sailor from India to qualify for the Olympics, while Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj are the first swimmers from India to qualify for Olympic games by achieving the "A" qualification standard in swimming, it added.