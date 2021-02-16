Toolkit case: Accused Shantanu Muluk gets transit anticipatory bail

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted transit anticipatory bail to Shantanu Muluk, one of the three accused in the Google toolkit case, giving him protection from arrest by the Delhi Police.

Muluk, who has been named by the police as the owner of the document, had moved court on Monday, hours after lawyer-activist Nikita Jacob, another accused in the case, too had filed an urgent transit in anticipatory bail plea. The order on her plea is likely to be pronounced on Wednesday.