Toolkit case: Accused Shantanu Muluk gets transit anticipatory bail
The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted transit anticipatory bail to Shantanu Muluk, one of the three accused in the Google toolkit case, giving him protection from arrest by the Delhi Police.
Muluk, who has been named by the police as the owner of the document, had moved court on Monday, hours after lawyer-activist Nikita Jacob, another accused in the case, too had filed an urgent transit in anticipatory bail plea. The order on her plea is likely to be pronounced on Wednesday.
Amid rescue ops in Uttarakhand, identifying decomposed bodies a big challenge
- Many of the bodies that were found in slush and in the Alaknanda river have decomposed badly.
Officials say prestigious projects under Srinagar Smart City near completion
- Locals, however, feel otherwise. A resident said, "apart from a concrete flyover, nothing much has changed".
South African Covid variant detected in 4 returnees, Brazil variant in 1: ICMR
Rajasthan police, ATS seize 7 kg heroin in Barmer, arrest suspected drug runner
- The police and the ATS are trying to find out who supplied the drugs from Pakistan.
Kerala’s Kudumbashree Mission helps women offset livelihood losses due to Covid-19
News updates from HT: Mumbai mayor warns of another lockdown amid surge in cases
Disha Ravi can get warm clothes, masks & books in police custody: Delhi court
PM should order probe into corruption charges against Karnataka CM: Siddaramaiah
Govt liberalises India’s geospatial sector. Here’s why
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday that the new move will help bolster Indian start-ups, private and public sectors, and research institutes. He hashtagged one such tweet as Freedom2mapIndia, which is exactly what the new policy has the potential to usher in.
TMC MLA in Bengal’s Malda accuses ex-minister, youth leader of vandalism
- Nihar Ranjan Ghosh, TMC MLA from Englishbazar said 100 men armed with iron rods barged into his home and vandalised his office.
Rising cases of Covid-19 in Kerala, Maharashtra cause of concern: Govt
PM Modi meets COP26 President, discuss India-UK cooperation on climate change
Hundreds of Indians en route to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait stranded in UAE
Chennai Muslim businessman donates ₹1 lakh for Ayodhya Ram Temple
