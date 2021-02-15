IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu created toolkit, say Delhi Police
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)(ANI)
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)(ANI)
india news

Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu created toolkit, say Delhi Police

Nitika Jacob has moved an urgent transit anticipatory bail before Bombay High Court. Delhi Police have already arrested Disha Ravi in connection with the toolkit case.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:45 PM IST

Arrested activist Disha Ravi made the toolkit detailing digital support for the farmers’ protest against the three farm laws in collaboration with Nikita Jacob and Shantanu, Delhi Police said on Monday and claimed that Ravi revealed the information while she was questioned in Bengaluru after her arrest.

Prem Nath, the joint commissioner of police of the cyber cell, said during a press briefing that Jacob, a lawyer, Shantanu and Ravi had created the document. “The email account created by Shantanu is the owner of this doc and all others are its editors,” He added.

He also said that team reached Mumbai and conducted searches at Jacob’s residence on February 11. Information from Jacob’s phone shows that she and Ravi had formed the toolkit and sent it to Swedish activist Greta Thunberg on Telegram app. “The aim was to spread misinformation and disaffection. They also sought people's participation in January 26 violence,” he added.

Also read | From opposition in the country to global leaders, all come in support of Disha

“On February 4, during a social media monitoring we came across the toolkit which had one portion as - prior action - in which there were instructions on how to start hashtags and tweet storms, and targeting Indian embassies,” he said. “It was seen after January 26 that instructions, as given in toolkit, were followed and during initial probe a warrant was issued from a court against Jacob after incriminating documents were recovered from her iPhone and laptop,” he said.

Also read | Who is Disha Ravi? Here’s how the 22-yr-old activist is linked to Greta Thunberg

On January 11, pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation held a Zoom meeting which was attended by Jacob, Ravi and the group’s founder Mo Dhaliwal with a motive “to spread misinformation and disaffection.”Dhaliwal had contacted Jacob through his colleague Puneet, a Canadian citizen, to create a storm on Twitter ahead of Republic Day, police said on the 'Toolkit' document case related to the ongoing farmers' protest.

The senior police officer also said that data was also deleted and that Ravi’s Telegram account shows that many links related to the toolkit were also removed. He said that since Jacob and Shantanu, a Pune-based engineer who is associated with NGO XR Factor, are absconding so a non-bailable warrant has been issued against them.

Jacob’s house was searched after due intimation to Mumbai Police and incriminating information was recovered. “She was asked to make herself present but she's absconding,” Nath added.

Separate teams have been sent to Maharashtra and Bengaluru as she's still absconding. Jacob has moved an urgent transit anticipatory bail before Bombay High Court. Delhi Police have already arrested activist Disha Ravi in connection with the toolkit case on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farm laws protest
Close
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi.
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi.
india news

SC panel on farm laws holds consultations with agri-professionals, academicians

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:31 PM IST
In a statement, the committee said it held a detailed discussion with academicians and professionals on Monday through video conferencing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a mid-level Delhi police officer, during the exercise, police noticed that every station had a large seizure of alcohol bottles and drugs.(Santosh Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)
According to a mid-level Delhi police officer, during the exercise, police noticed that every station had a large seizure of alcohol bottles and drugs.(Santosh Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Bihar police arrest bootleggers’ associates from Haryana in Muzaffarpur

By Ajay Kr Pandey
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:25 PM IST
  • Police said some of influential traders of IMFL from Haryana are running a big alcohol smuggling racket across the country with political patronage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has said that the government will be able to vaccinate people above 50 years of age in March. (ANI Photo)
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has said that the government will be able to vaccinate people above 50 years of age in March. (ANI Photo)
india news

No new Covid-19 cases in 188 districts in the last week: Union health minister

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:10 PM IST
The health minister said at least 18-20 vaccines are in preclinical, clinical and advanced stages and he expects them to be ready in the coming months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Two associates of terror outfits LeT, TuM arrested in Kashmir

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:06 PM IST
During the preliminary investigation,the police found that these persons were involved in grenade lobbying incidents in Pulwama and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier on Saturday, Thackeray said a detailed probe will be conducted and those responsible will not be spared, six days after the woman allegedly died by suicide in Pune. (Getty Images)
Earlier on Saturday, Thackeray said a detailed probe will be conducted and those responsible will not be spared, six days after the woman allegedly died by suicide in Pune. (Getty Images)
india news

33-yr-old woman in Assam hospitalised after acid attack, accused arrested

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:05 PM IST
  • The woman who sustained burn injuries on the left side of her face and left shoulder has been admitted to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Modi had conveyed his condolences over the accident, also sending well wishes for those injured.(ANI)
Prime Minister Modi had conveyed his condolences over the accident, also sending well wishes for those injured.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: PM Modi approves 2 lakh ex-gratia for Jalgaon victims

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)(ANI)
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)(ANI)
india news

Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu created toolkit, say Delhi Police

By HT Correspondent | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Nitika Jacob has moved an urgent transit anticipatory bail before Bombay High Court. Delhi Police have already arrested Disha Ravi in connection with the toolkit case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DRDO on Friday flight tested the Rustom-2 medium altitude long endurance indigenous prototype drone
DRDO on Friday flight tested the Rustom-2 medium altitude long endurance indigenous prototype drone
india news

India’s Rustom-2 UAV gets massive upgrade, will soar to 27,000 feet in April

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:00 PM IST
  • DRDO's hard push to Rustom-2 is seen in the context of the continuing efforts to indigenously produce cutting-edge military equipment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BPL card holders waiting to collect ration under the Public Distribution Scheme (PDS) by Delhi Government, on day thirteen of the 21-day nationwide lockdown.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
BPL card holders waiting to collect ration under the Public Distribution Scheme (PDS) by Delhi Government, on day thirteen of the 21-day nationwide lockdown.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Own a TV or fridge or 2 wheeler in Karnataka? Surrender BPL cards or face action

PTI, Belagavi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:27 PM IST
"There are parameters for possessing a BPL card. They should not have more than five acres of land, motorcycle, TV or fridge. Those who don't qualify on these parameters should return the cards or else we will do it," said minister Umesh Katti said at a press conference in Belagavi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

UP panchayat polls: Govt issues list of 75 seats under quota system

By Brajendra K Parashar
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Though panchayat polls in UP are not contested on party lines and no party symbols are allotted to candidates, political parties do take interest in them and back candidates
READ FULL STORY
Close
At least 15 labourers died and several others were injured after a truck overturned in Jalgaon, Maharashtra late on Sunday. (HT photo)
At least 15 labourers died and several others were injured after a truck overturned in Jalgaon, Maharashtra late on Sunday. (HT photo)
india news

Jalgaon accident: PM Modi approves ex-gratia of 2 lakh each for victims' kin

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:27 PM IST
50,000 would be given to those seriously injured,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
india news

From opposition in the country to global leaders, all come in support of Disha

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Leaders from all over the world and across the political spectrum have come together in her support while condemning the government for trying to kill dissent in a democracy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Highlighting schemes for the welfare of women, Palaniswami said the AIADMK government had distributed over Rs.4,200 crore worth marriage assistance in the last 10 years.(Twitter/@CMOTamilNadu)
Highlighting schemes for the welfare of women, Palaniswami said the AIADMK government had distributed over Rs.4,200 crore worth marriage assistance in the last 10 years.(Twitter/@CMOTamilNadu)
india news

TN CM K Palaniswami says AIADMK always fulfilled poll promises unlike DMK

PTI, Coimbatore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:07 PM IST
The DMK had given a "tall promise" of two acres of land each to landless poor families in its manifesto in 2006, which however, was never implemented, the CM said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While talking about the prices of sugarcane, Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister did not give the due amount to the sugarcane farmers.(ANI Photo)
While talking about the prices of sugarcane, Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister did not give the due amount to the sugarcane farmers.(ANI Photo)
india news

Farmers don’t want new laws, why isn’t PM Modi withdrawing them: Priyanka Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Earlier in the day, Gandhi had tweeted in support of climate activist Disha Ravi and demanded her release. “People with guns are afraid of an unarmed girl. Rays of courage and hope are being spread through an unarmed girl #ReleaseDishaRavi #DishaRavi #IndiaBeingSilenced,” she wrote on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The counselling camp was aimed at spreading awareness amongst youth from far-flung areas about opportunities available to them under project Himayat." an Army spokesperson said. (ANI Photo)
"The counselling camp was aimed at spreading awareness amongst youth from far-flung areas about opportunities available to them under project Himayat." an Army spokesperson said. (ANI Photo)
india news

Army conducts career counselling camp in remote village of J-K's Rajouri

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:50 PM IST
The camp was organised at Samote village to educate the local youth on the 'Emergency Medical Technician Course', planned to be conducted under project Himayat in Jammu later this month, he said
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP