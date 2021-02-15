Greta toolkit: After Disha Ravi, arrest warrants against Nikita Jacob, Shantanu
A day after the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru for her alleged involvement in dissemination of the protest toolkit in support of the farmers’ agitation, Delhi Police on Monday issued non-bailable warrants against two others, Mumbai-based lawyer Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. Their names are said to have surfaced in Ravi’s questioning after she was sent to a five-day police remand by a city court on Sunday.
Senior police officers of the Delhi Police’s special cell confirmed that while non-bailable warrants have been issued, the involvement of the duo in the case relating to the toolkit is yet to be disclosed. Police are also checking their backgrounds to find out if they are affiliated with any group.
Ravi has been accused of sharing the toolkit with Greta Thunberg and later asking her to remove it. She has been booked for sedition, promoting enmity and criminal conspiracy, among other offences.
Also Read | Disha Ravi shared Google toolkit with Greta Thunberg, say Delhi Police
Delhi Police on February 4 registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 124A (sedition), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after Thunberg tweeted the toolkit while expressing her support for the farmers’ protest in India.
The police have claimed that the toolkit was put together by a “pro-Khalistani group” named Poetic Justice Foundation. Thunberg later deleted her tweet. The FIR was registered against the people who created and spread the toolkit.
