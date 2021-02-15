IND USA
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday.

india news

Greta toolkit: After Disha Ravi, arrest warrants against Nikita Jacob, Shantanu

Their names are said to have surfaced in Ravi’s questioning after she was sent to a five-day police remand by a city court on Sunday
By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:33 PM IST

A day after the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru for her alleged involvement in dissemination of the protest toolkit in support of the farmers’ agitation, Delhi Police on Monday issued non-bailable warrants against two others, Mumbai-based lawyer Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. Their names are said to have surfaced in Ravi’s questioning after she was sent to a five-day police remand by a city court on Sunday.

Senior police officers of the Delhi Police’s special cell confirmed that while non-bailable warrants have been issued, the involvement of the duo in the case relating to the toolkit is yet to be disclosed. Police are also checking their backgrounds to find out if they are affiliated with any group.

Ravi has been accused of sharing the toolkit with Greta Thunberg and later asking her to remove it. She has been booked for sedition, promoting enmity and criminal conspiracy, among other offences.

Also Read | Disha Ravi shared Google toolkit with Greta Thunberg, say Delhi Police

Delhi Police on February 4 registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 124A (sedition), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after Thunberg tweeted the toolkit while expressing her support for the farmers’ protest in India.

The police have claimed that the toolkit was put together by a “pro-Khalistani group” named Poetic Justice Foundation. Thunberg later deleted her tweet. The FIR was registered against the people who created and spread the toolkit.

Rescue workers in the search and rescue operation at the disaster site on Monday. (HT photo)
Rescue workers in the search and rescue operation at the disaster site on Monday. (HT photo)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 2 more bodies recovered; 151 people still missing

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:08 PM IST
A team of another rescue workers is clearing sludge from another small underground tunnel beneath the 1.7km tunnel where about 30 of 35 workers are feared to trapped
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb is facing opposition from dissident BJP MLAs.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb is facing opposition from dissident BJP MLAs.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
india news

Amit Shah said BJP has to win in Nepal and Sri Lanka also: Tripura CM

By Priyanka Deb Barman
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:30 PM IST
  • The BJP sought to play down Chief Minister Biplab Deb's comment saying the party has been spreading Indian culture and philosophy in different countries.
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh. (HT file)
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh. (HT file)
india news

Yuvraj Singh booked for casteist remarks during Instagram live session

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:36 PM IST
The FIR was registered months after a Hisar-based activist–advocate filed a complaint against the player for allegedly using the casteist remark during a live session with Rohit Sharma in June 2020
'Give undertaking that users' private data not being shared', Supreme Court tells WhatsApp(Reuters File Photo)
'Give undertaking that users' private data not being shared', Supreme Court tells WhatsApp(Reuters File Photo)
india news

'Give undertaking that users' private data not being shared', SC tells WhatsApp

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:33 PM IST
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said, "People have grave concern about loss of privacy."
Alok Sharma. (REUTERS)
Alok Sharma. (REUTERS)
india news

UK minister for COP26 in India to advance partnership on climate action

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:12 AM IST
During the two-day visit, Alok Sharma will meet senior ministers, business leaders and civil society to discuss climate issues and to prepare for the COP26 summit in November
Disha Ravi was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday. (@HasibaAmin/Twitter Photo )
Disha Ravi was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday. (@HasibaAmin/Twitter Photo )
india news

Disha Ravi’s arrest is an unprecedented attack on democracy: Delhi CM Kejriwal

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:44 AM IST
A court on Sunday remanded the Bengaluru activist to five days in police custody over her involvement in the ‘toolkit case’ related the Republic Day violence.
Representational image. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
india news

Sikkim: Primary schools reopen as new academic session starts today

By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:36 AM IST
In Sikkim, classes from 9 to 12 had resumed from October 19 last year while classes from 6 to 8 had restarted from November 27
Apart from bar licences, the wedding venues will have big wedding halls, guest rooms, lawns and other infrastructure.(AFP File Photo)
Apart from bar licences, the wedding venues will have big wedding halls, guest rooms, lawns and other infrastructure.(AFP File Photo)
india news

15 surrendered Naxals tie the knot at Valentine's Day ceremony

ANI, Dantewada
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:34 AM IST
A Naxal tying the knot at the ceremony said, "We fell in love a year ago while both of us were working as Naxals. I had a reward of 5 lakh on my head while she had a reward of 1 lakh. We wanted to marry back then but we were prohibited from doing so."
UP legislative assembly in session. (File photo)
UP legislative assembly in session. (File photo)
india news

UP trains MLAs for paperless House proceedings

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:24 AM IST
The state held a three-day training programme for legislators which concluded on Sunday. The training was to prepare the MLAs for the assembly session beginning February 18
This was Rupani's third political rally during the day in Vadodara.(File photo)
This was Rupani's third political rally during the day in Vadodara.(File photo)
india news

Gujarat CM Rupani to be kept under observation for 24 hours, says officials

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:22 AM IST
On Sunday, Rupani, 64, fainted on stage while addressing a rally in Nizampura area of Vadodara.
Students planting trees as a part of Mega Plantation drive by the Ministry of Forest and Wildlife, Government of Delhi, at Issapur Forest, in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Students planting trees as a part of Mega Plantation drive by the Ministry of Forest and Wildlife, Government of Delhi, at Issapur Forest, in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
india news

After Uttarakhand glacier burst, plantation drive conducted in J-K's Udhampur

ANI, Udhampur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:17 AM IST
Plantation drive was conducted to spread awareness among the people on the issue of deforestation and soil erosion.
Price of petrol has increased 26 paise and the price of diesel has increased by 29 paise today - the seventh consecutive hike in as many days.(PTI)
Price of petrol has increased 26 paise and the price of diesel has increased by 29 paise today - the seventh consecutive hike in as many days.(PTI)
india news

'Development of only two': Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at govt on LPG price hike

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:00 AM IST
This is the third time since December that the price of LPG domestic cylinders has been hiked.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for early recovery of those injured in the road accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon on Sunday night.(PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for early recovery of those injured in the road accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon on Sunday night.(PTI Photo)
india news

PM Modi condoles death of 16 labourers in Jalgaon truck accident

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:25 AM IST
As many as 16 people lost their lives, and two others were injured after a vehicle overturned at Jalgaon district on Sunday night.
Maharashtra's Covid-19 recovery rate is 95.7 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.5 per cent.(HT File Photo )
Maharashtra's Covid-19 recovery rate is 95.7 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.5 per cent.(HT File Photo )
india news

Maharashtra reports 4,092 new Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:50 AM IST
With 48,782 tests conducted on Sunday, the overall test count of the state went up to 1,53,21,608.
