MO Dhaliwal, the founder of pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation contacted activist Nikita Jacob through his colleague Puneet, a Canadian citizen, to create a storm on Twitter ahead of Republic Day, police sources revealed on the 'Toolkit' document case related to the ongoing farmers' protest.

According to the sources, an investigation into the toolkit conspiracy has revealed the deeper conspiracy associated with the Google document.

There was a zoom meeting before Republic Day which was attended by MO Dhaliwal, Nikita and Disha, among others. The motive of the meeting was to create a Twitter storm ahead of Republic Day. They also spoke about the death of a farmer.

According to the sources, four days ago Special Cell team went to Nikita Jacob's house and examined her electronic gadgets. Delhi police told her that they would again question her but she is currently not available.

A day after Disha Ravi was arrested and sent to five days of police custody the Delhi Police have now issued a non-bailable warrant against activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu.

Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old climate activist was arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the formulation and dissemination of Toolkit document, in the ongoing farmers' protest. She was one of the editors of 'Toolkit' document.

"Disha Ravi is an editor of the Toolkit Google Document and a key conspirator in document's formulation and dissemination. She started a WhatsApp group and collaborated to make the Toolkit doc. She worked closely with them to draft the Doc," tweeted Delhi Police.

According to CyPAD Delhi Police, the editors of the toolkit collaborated with the pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. Ravi was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Ravi later asked Thunberg to remove the main document after its incriminating details accidentally got into the public domain, said Delhi Police.

On Sunday, Ravi was presented before a Delhi Court that remanded her five days of police custody. Disha Ravi broke down inside the courtroom and told the judge that she has edited only two lines and she wanted to support the farmers' protest.

Earlier, the Delhi Police sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform.

Two e-mail IDs, one Instagram account, and one Uniform Resource Locator (URL) were mentioned in the toolkit and police have asked for details from the respective platforms.

The police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the creators of the 'toolkit'.