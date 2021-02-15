Greta toolkit: Nikita Jacob moves HC for anticipatory bail
Advocate and activist Nikita Jacob, against whom a non-bailable warrant has been issued by a Delhi court for her alleged role in preparing the toolkit detailing digital support for the farmers’ protest, has moved an urgent transit anticipatory bail before the Bombay high court.
The application while seeking protection from arrest for four weeks, has also sought interim protection from any coercive action and a direction to the Delhi Police to provide her with a copy of the FIR registered against her.
According to advocate Abhishek Yende who appeared for Jacob before the bench of justice PD Naik, the Delhi Police had completed their search operation at Jacob’s residence and had also drawn up a panchnama on February 11 after seizing her electronic devices. Yende said Jacobs had cooperated with the investigators and as she is unaware of the allegations against her, she has applied for an urgent transit anticipatory bail, a copy of the FIR and interim protection from coercive action by Delhi Police.
The application will now be heard on Tuesday, February 16.
A non-bailable warrant was issued against Jacob in Delhi over the preparation of the toolkit which details the digital plan of action using various social media platforms like Twitter to allegedly garner support for the farmers’ protest as well as allegedly create anti-government sentiments among the masses.
The toolkit came to light after environmental activist Greta Thunburg shared it on her Twitter account earlier in the month only to delete it later.
Delhi Police have already arrested activist Disha Ravi in connection with the toolkit case on Sunday.
