From opposition in the country to global leaders, all come in support of Disha Ravi

Internet in India is raging against the government's move to arrest a 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi for supporting the farmers' protest. Ravi has been accused of editing and sharing the social media “toolkit” document by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg that promoted the protests. The Delhi Police arrested Ravi on Saturday from her home city Bengaluru. The police claimed that she was an editor of the "toolkit Google doc" and " key conspirator" in its formulation and distribution.

On Sunday, a Delhi court ordered Ravi in police custody for five days.

Leaders from all over the world and across the political spectrum have come together in her support while condemning the government for trying to kill dissent in a democracy. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter against what he said was an attack on democracy.

Arrest of 21 yr old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on Democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 15, 2021

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, P Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor and many others also tweeted in her support and demanded her immediate release.

बोल कि लब आज़ाद हैं तेरे

बोल कि सच ज़िंदा है अब तक!



वो डरे हैं, देश नहीं!



India won’t be silenced. pic.twitter.com/jOXWdXLUzY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 15, 2021

यदि माउंट कार्मेल कॉलेज की 22 वर्षीया छात्रा और जलवायु कार्यकर्ता दिशा रवि देश के लिए खतरा बन गई है, तो भारत बहुत ही कमजोर बुनियाद पर खड़ा है।

चीनी सैनिकों द्वारा भारतीय क्षेत्र में घुसपैठ की तुलना में किसानों के विरोध का समर्थन करने के लिए लाया गया एक टूक किट अधिक खतरनाक है! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 14, 2021

Disha Ravi

Climate Activist



Is the state so weak that a tweet threatens its security ?

Is the state so paranoid that a 22 year is a national security threat ?

Is the state so intolerant that it cannot tolerate youth standing with farmers ?

Is this the “badlav” Modiji wanted? — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) February 15, 2021

International figures like poet Rupi Kaur, who has been supporting the farmers' protest, have also come in support of Ravi. Her tweets were retweeted by US vice president Kamala Harris's niece Meena Harris, a lawyer who has also been at the forefront of the protest.

today, disha ravi has been arrested for a TWEET. one source said that delhi police have also accused disha of contributing to this toolkit. disha is a young activist being scapegoated by a regime seeking to use her as a pawn to suppress dissenting voices. — rupi kaur (@rupikaur_) February 14, 2021

Indian officials have arrested another young female activist, 21 yo Disha Ravi, because she posted a social media toolkit on how to support the farmers' protest. Read this thread about the sequence of events and ask why activists are being targeted and silenced by the government. https://t.co/ycUgDEqwdF — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 14, 2021

British journalist Lucy Siegle, UK MP Claudia Webbe also came forward in her support demanding the release of the activist.

I’m very concerned for climate activist #dishaRavi International leaders must condemn these trumped up charges and her detainment. https://t.co/XUeAr8cC56 — lucy siegle (@lucysiegle) February 14, 2021

Disha Ravi is 21; a student & climate activist



Nodeep Kaur is 24; a labourer & Union activist



Both women were targeted, arrested & imprisoned for peacefully supporting the #FarmersProtest



This suppression is driven by authoritarianism & free market capitalism



Don’t Be Silent — Claudia Webbe MP (@ClaudiaWebbe) February 15, 2021

Lawyers and activists like Kavita Krishnan, the secretary of All India Progressive Women's Association, leading lawyer Karuna Nandy, rights activist Shabnam Hashmi, head of the Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Sunita Narain, nine-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam and journalists like Rana Ayyub, Siddharth Varadarajan and Nilanjana Roy also demanded Ravi's immediate release.

Arresting 21 years old climate activist is never a proof of a strong nation. I feel very sad.😭 This is an attempt to silence the voices of young girls & women in this country. But THIS WILL NOT STOP US from fighting for our planet & future.#ReleaseDishaRavi #StandWithDishaRavi — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) February 15, 2021

. @PMOIndia Immediately release #DishaRavi. Youth and environmental activists are the pride of their home countries & the entire globe. They're fighting for our futures. #ToolkitsAreNoConspiracy

Please Sign & Share the Petition! https://t.co/GzdTdDbl7y via @ChangeOrg_India — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) February 14, 2021

21 year old climate activist, Disha Ravi, has been arrested for sharing a social media toolkit in support of the Farmer's Protest.

Disha's the daughter of a single mother. Allegations of criminality are ludicrous, to arrest in such a case more so. https://t.co/EkJ65GCbYP — Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) February 14, 2021

The bravado of Narendra Modi. Arresting a 21 year old climate change activist for volunteering in the farmers protest. Disha Ravi has been incarcerated for expressing solidarity with the farmers. Is the world watching ? pic.twitter.com/IURQJXKpoM — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) February 14, 2021

The @DelhiPolice chief should hang his head in shame for #DishaRavi's arrest, as should @DrSJaishankar & colleagues for contributing to hysteria over the toolkit. If these clever men see sedition in it, they aren't fit to hold public office in a democracy. https://t.co/507BEtzXpt — Siddharth (@svaradarajan) February 15, 2021

A despot locks up comedians, octogenarian poets, human rights lawyers, 21-yr-old environmentalists, peaceniks, Gandhians, Dalit scholars, Kashmiri politicians, swearing that *these* are the people's enemies.



Try that in a novel: you'd be fired for implausible plotting skills. — Nilanjana Roy (@nilanjanaroy) February 14, 2021

Swedish activist Thunberg had shared a social media 'toolkit', essentially used for streamlining resources for social giving campaigns on social media platforms. In the toolkit, various actions like creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies were listed to support the farmers' protest in India.