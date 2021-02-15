From opposition in the country to global leaders, all come in support of Disha Ravi
Internet in India is raging against the government's move to arrest a 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi for supporting the farmers' protest. Ravi has been accused of editing and sharing the social media “toolkit” document by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg that promoted the protests. The Delhi Police arrested Ravi on Saturday from her home city Bengaluru. The police claimed that she was an editor of the "toolkit Google doc" and " key conspirator" in its formulation and distribution.
On Sunday, a Delhi court ordered Ravi in police custody for five days.
Leaders from all over the world and across the political spectrum have come together in her support while condemning the government for trying to kill dissent in a democracy. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter against what he said was an attack on democracy.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, P Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor and many others also tweeted in her support and demanded her immediate release.
International figures like poet Rupi Kaur, who has been supporting the farmers' protest, have also come in support of Ravi. Her tweets were retweeted by US vice president Kamala Harris's niece Meena Harris, a lawyer who has also been at the forefront of the protest.
British journalist Lucy Siegle, UK MP Claudia Webbe also came forward in her support demanding the release of the activist.
Lawyers and activists like Kavita Krishnan, the secretary of All India Progressive Women's Association, leading lawyer Karuna Nandy, rights activist Shabnam Hashmi, head of the Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Sunita Narain, nine-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam and journalists like Rana Ayyub, Siddharth Varadarajan and Nilanjana Roy also demanded Ravi's immediate release.
Swedish activist Thunberg had shared a social media 'toolkit', essentially used for streamlining resources for social giving campaigns on social media platforms. In the toolkit, various actions like creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies were listed to support the farmers' protest in India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new Covid-19 cases in 188 districts in the last week: Union health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two associates of terror outfits LeT, TuM arrested in Kashmir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
33-yr-old woman in Assam hospitalised after acid attack, accused arrested
- The woman who sustained burn injuries on the left side of her face and left shoulder has been admitted to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: PM Modi approves ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for Jalgaon victims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu created toolkit, say Delhi Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s Rustom-2 UAV gets massive upgrade, will soar to 27,000 feet in April
- DRDO's hard push to Rustom-2 is seen in the context of the continuing efforts to indigenously produce cutting-edge military equipment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Own a TV or fridge or 2 wheeler in Karnataka? Surrender BPL cards or face action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP panchayat polls: Govt issues list of 75 seats under quota system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jalgaon accident: PM Modi approves ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for victims' kin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From opposition in the country to global leaders, all come in support of Disha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN CM K Palaniswami says AIADMK always fulfilled poll promises unlike DMK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers don’t want new laws, why isn’t PM Modi withdrawing them: Priyanka Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army conducts career counselling camp in remote village of J-K's Rajouri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Rupani could be in hospital for a week: Gujarat deputy CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to commence trials of 160 km air to air missiles this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox