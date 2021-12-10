Top commanders of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Lanka join CDS Rawat's final journey

Military commanders of Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh joined the final rites of India’s first chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat who was killed in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu two days ago.

Pakistan's defence advisor and naval advisor posted at its high commission also reportedly paid their last respects to General Rawat at his residence.

Among the top officers of the neighbouring countries who took part in the CDS’ final journey were General Shavendra Silva, chief of defence staff and Commander of the Sri Lanka Army; brigadier Dorji Rinchen, deputy chief operations officer of the Royal Bhutan Army; Suprobal Janasewashree Lt General Bal Krishna Karki, chief of general staff, Nepali Army; and Lt General Waker-UZ-Zaman, principal staff officer of Bangladesh’s armed forces division.

An ANI report said admiral Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne (retired), former chief of defence staff of Sri Lanka, who too attended the final rites, was a course-mate of General Rawat at the National Defence College and a dear friend. The final rites would be performed at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other military personnel were killed when a Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, political leaders across the spectrum, senior ministers, three service chiefs of the military, clerics and envoys paid their tribute to the CDS at his residence in Delhi.

His daughters, Kritika and Tarini, and a grandchild also paid their final respects.

