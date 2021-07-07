Total Covid-19 lockdown in 7 districts of Assam from today: Check guidelines here

The Assam government has announced a complete lockdown in seven districts where the positivity rates of Covid-19 cases are high. The lockdown will come into effect from Wednesday and will remain in place until further orders, as per state government order.

The government on Tuesday imposed a round-the-clock curfew in Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morigaon as the number of coronavirus cases in these districts continued to increase despite imposition of certain restrictions earlier, state health and family welfare minister Keshab Mahanta said.

These districts have been brought under the containment zones. Rural and tea garden areas in these districts have been reporting a substantial number of Covid-19 cases, the minister said at a press conference, reports news agency PTI.

According to him, the positivity rates in the seven districts were recorded between 2.68 per cent and 5.64 per cent in the last few days.

Here are the latest guidelines issued by the Assam government:

There will be a total ban on the movement of all public and private transport in the seven districts, though goods vehicles will be allowed to operate. All the workplaces, business and commercial establishments, shops, restaurants and other eateries, cold storages and warehouses will be closed till further order in these districts where high positivity rates prevail. These facilities will remain open up to 1pm every day in 16 other districts where 'moderate' Covid-19 positivity rates have been recorded, and the curfew will remain in force from 2pm to 5am. These districts include Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Bajali, Kamrup, Darang, Nagaon, Hojai, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Cachar, Karimganj and Karbi Anglong. Sivasagar and Dibrugarh districts will be kept under a strict vigil for the next one week by the authorities, Mahanta said. The curfew will also be enforced from 5pm to 5am in Dhubri, Kamrup Metro, South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Charaideo and Hailakandi where the Covid-19 situation has improved, the minister said. Business establishments will be allowed to operate up to 4pm in these districts. All inter-district passenger transport services will remain suspended. The government banned public gatherings in the districts which fall under the containment zones, while up to 10 people are allowed for marriage and funeral programmes in other places. Wearing of face mask is compulsory in public places and other restrictions such as the odd-even formula for plying of vehicles will continue to remain in force, the minister said.