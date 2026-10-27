Traffic restrictions near Chandni Chowk on October 28 ahead of proposed rally

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be enforced in parts of central Delhi on Wednesday, October 28, in view of a proposed rally from Gauri Shankar Mandir to Town Hall in Chandni Chowk, which is expected to draw around 10,000 participants.

A proposed rally from Gauri Shankar Mandir to Town Hall may prompt traffic restrictions on Wednesday, October 28. (HT Photo/Representational)

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According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, restrictions will remain in force from 3 pm to 5 pm, depending on prevailing traffic conditions and security requirements. Commuters have been advised to avoid the Red Fort stretch, wherever possible, and plan their journeys in advance.

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Traffic movement on Netaji Subhash Marg and Nishad Raj Marg will also be restricted or regulated during the period.

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Six traffic diversion points identified

{{^usCountry}} The Delhi Traffic Police has identified six points where diversions will be implemented between 3 pm and 5 pm: Chatta Rail Chowk, under Hanuman Setu, Raja Ram Kohli Marg, T-Point on Subhash Marg, Delhi Gate and Shanti Van Chowk. Bus diversions likely {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Delhi Traffic Police has identified six points where diversions will be implemented between 3 pm and 5 pm: Chatta Rail Chowk, under Hanuman Setu, Raja Ram Kohli Marg, T-Point on Subhash Marg, Delhi Gate and Shanti Van Chowk. Bus diversions likely {{/usCountry}}

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Buses travelling from Delhi Gate and Darya Ganj towards Lal Qila will be diverted towards Rajghat. Buses coming from ISBT towards Netaji Subhash Marg will be diverted at Chatta Rail Chowk, as required.

Six paid parking facilities available

The advisory has listed six paid parking facilities for commuters and visitors: ASI Parking at Madhav Das Park (2-A Parking), Tikona Park Parking Space (No. 3 Parking), Sunehari Masjid Parking (T-5 Parking), Parade Ground Parking, Dangal Maidan Parking and Omaxe Mall Parking.

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The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters and visitors to follow traffic rules and instructions issued by personnel deployed in the area. People have also been advised to use public transport and avoid private vehicles, wherever possible, to minimise congestion around the venue.

The police said public cooperation would be essential to ensure safety and smooth traffic movement during the proposed rally.

Website: http://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in

Facebook: http://facebook.com/dtptraffic

Platform X: http://x.com/dtptraffic

Instagram: http://instagram.com/dtptraffic

WhatsApp: 8750871493

Traffic Helpline: 1095 / 011-25844444

Commuters are also advised to check the latest traffic updates before starting their journeys to avoid delays and congestion in the area.