INDIA bloc leaders to hold ‘public impeachment of CEC’ at Kharge's Delhi residence on October 30
The INDIA bloc has been protesting against CEC Kumar over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday called INDIA bloc leaders for a public impeachment program against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at his residence in Delhi on Friday, October 30. This comes just hours after the Delhi Police clarified that it has not withdrawn permission for the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan.
The Congress had planned a public impeachment-style proceeding against CEC Kumar, followed by a march and a public gathering at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, according to news agency ANI.
The letter read, "I request you to kindly assemble on 30 October 2026 at 3.30 pm at 10 Rajaj Marg, in connection with the public impeachment of the CEC. Kindly make it convenient to attend."
Also Read | 'Permission stands even now, with conditions': Delhi Police clarifies after Congress alleges bid to stall Nov 1 protest
Delhi Police denies withdrawing permission for Nov 1 rally
Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Police clarified that it has not withdrawn permission for the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan.
Delhi Police said an NOC has been granted from the law-and-order perspective.
According to the official communication, the NOC was granted subject to prior permission from the land-owning authority.
The letter, dated October 17, pertains to the Congress's request to book Ramlila Maidan from October 25 to November 3 for the rally scheduled on November 1.
The clarification comes amid allegations by the Congress that authorities were stalling its programme.
Also Read | Congress vows to go ahead with curtain-raiser for Nov 1 rally
What is the agitation about?
The INDIA bloc has been protesting against CEC Kumar over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The Opposition has also demanded the resignation of CEC Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.
Also Read | 'Unanimity doesn't mean rules were followed': Congress leader rejects ECI affidavit amid CEC row
The rally, scheduled to be held from 10 am to 5 pm on November 1, is part of the opposition's protests against the CEC.
(with inputs from agencies)
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