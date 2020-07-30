‘Transformative’: Leaders, academicians welcome National Education Policy

india

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 08:45 IST

The new National Education Policy (NEP), approved by the government, has been welcomed by ministers, other political leaders and academicians. They welcome the transformative restructuring in the education sector and say that the NEP will bring new opportunities for students.

“Under National Education Policy 2020, cash-rich content will be reduced to its core essentials, and make space for critical thinking, holistic, enquiry-based, discovery-based, discussion-based, and analysis-based learning,” said Union HRD minister Ramesh Pohkriyal Nishank. The NEP also renamed the HRD (human resource development) ministry as the education ministry.

“Welcome PM @NarendraModi ji’s decision to approve National Education Policy, paving way for vibrant, accessible, equitable & quality education. Ensuring a bright future for leaders of tomorrow, #NEP2020 encourages & nurtures each child’s unique talent,” tweeted Union minister Piyush Goyal.

Welcome PM @NarendraModi ji's decision to approve National Education Policy, paving way for vibrant, accessible, equitable & quality education.



Ensuring a bright future for leaders of tomorrow, #NEP2020 encourages & nurtures each child's unique talent.



📖https://t.co/4AVjBhuPHd pic.twitter.com/aS7Sn018Vo — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 29, 2020

Union minister Smriti Irani, who handled the HRD portfolio in BJP government’s previous tenure, called the NEP “a transformative restructuring of education in India”.

“Grateful to PM @narendramodi Ji & Cabinet for approving National Education Policy 2020 - a transformative restructuring of Education in India encompassing every stage of learning from early education to higher education with greater emphasis on technology & digitisation,” she tweeted.

Grateful to PM @narendramodi Ji & Cabinet for approving National Education Policy 2020 - a transformative restructuring of Education in India encompassing every stage of learning from early education to higher education with greater emphasis on technology & digitisation. #NEP2020 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 29, 2020

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu hailed the emphasis on mother tongue or regional language as medium of instruction in the new policy.

“I welcome the approval of National Education Policy 2020 by the Union Cabinet chaired by @narendramodi Ji. I am sure that this reform will boost the education sector and pave way for our youth to compete with the best from across the world,” he said on Twitter.

Also Read | Over 2 crore children will be brought back to schools, says HRD secretary Amit Khare

“The policy emphasizes mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction until Grade 5 which is certainly a welcome move. This is crucial for children to develop critical thinking & literacy skills leading to better academic performance,” Naidu further tweeted.

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar said the students will be able to pursue education with greater flexibility in a seamless learning-environment.

“The NEP is groundbreaking! The higher education in India will now be holistic and multidisciplinary with a shared focus on Science, Arts and Humanities,” said Akhtar.

Also Read | Highlights of National Education Policy 2020

The policy is based on the recommendations of a committee chaired by former Isro chief K Kasturirangan. The government said that it was after 34 years that India’s education policy was being overhauled. While the last policy was announced in 1992, it was essentially a rehash of a 1986 one.