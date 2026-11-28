The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Friday night arrested a travel agent from Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa town for allegedly trafficking poor women to Gulf countries, police said.

The arrest exposed a network of travel agents operating in Kadapa and surrounding areas who allegedly lured economically disadvantaged women with promises of employment abroad, the officer said. (PTI/ Representational) more less

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The arrested man, identified as Mohd Iftikhar, runs Bharat Travels in Kadapa and is suspected of sending women to Gulf countries and destinations, including Oman, Dubai and Kuwait, without the necessary authorisations and official documentation, police said.

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According to a senior CCS officer, a special police team from Hyderabad, which had been looking for Iftikhar, travelled to Kadapa on Friday and, with local police assistance, took him into custody around 8pm.

“He was subsequently shifted to Hyderabad for further investigation,” the officer said.

The arrest exposed a network of travel agents operating in Kadapa and surrounding areas who allegedly lured economically disadvantaged women with promises of employment abroad, the officer said.

Also Read:Four directors of Hyderabad fertility centre detained in alleged human egg trafficking case

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{{^usCountry}} According to preliminary investigations, a group of agents allegedly collaborated to identify women from Kadapa and neighbouring areas and arrange their travel to Gulf countries under the guise of employment opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to preliminary investigations, a group of agents allegedly collaborated to identify women from Kadapa and neighbouring areas and arrange their travel to Gulf countries under the guise of employment opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

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The agents allegedly promised them jobs abroad and facilitated their travel without obtaining the mandatory government clearances.

“Around two months ago, the agents brought a group of women to Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport while attempting to send them to Gulf countries. However, during immigration checks, officials discovered that the women lacked the requisite permission documents to travel abroad for the proposed employment,” the officer said.

Suspecting irregularities, airport authorities alerted the Hyderabad CCS police. The police registered cases against the agents concerned and launched an investigation into the alleged illegal recruitment and overseas employment operation.

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During the initial investigation, police arrested a key agent, identified as Zaheer, in September and sent him to judicial remand. He is currently out on bail.

As the investigation progressed, police identified Iftikhar, the proprietor of Bharat Travels in Kadapa, as the second accused. They had been searching for him in connection with the alleged operation before arresting him on Friday night.

During searches at his residence, the CCS police seized passports belonging to several individuals. “We are examining the passports and other material to establish the extent of the alleged illegal overseas recruitment network,” the officer added.

The CCS police are investigating how many women have so far been sent to Gulf countries without the mandatory permissions and clearances. They are also trying to identify other agents and individuals who may have facilitated the operation.

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Investigators suspect that more people could be involved in the network and are examining the role of other travel agents operating in Kadapa and neighbouring areas.