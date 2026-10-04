Tripura boy, 12, sustains bullet injury while playing: Police

A 12-year-old boy sustained a bullet injury while playing with his brother near his home in a village in Tripura’s Gomati district on Sunday, police said.

According to a preliminary police report, the boy sustained a bullet injury to his chest. (File Photo/ Representational)

The injured boy, identified as Morhen Reang, is a resident of Rambhadra Ujan Bari under Nutanbazar police station in the district.

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According to a preliminary police report, the boy sustained a bullet injury to his chest.

The bullet was allegedly fired from a country-made gun that he and his brother were allegedly playing with near their home.

He was rushed to Gomati District Hospital, from where he was shifted to Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital in Agartala.

“The boy has been admitted to the GBP Hospital. So far, no case has been lodged,” an officer said.