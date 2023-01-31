Tripura elections: Key leaders file nomination papers on last day

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha, state Congress president Birajit Sinha and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Rajib Bhattacharya were among 228 candidates who submitted their nomination papers on the last day on Monday for the assembly elections scheduled next month.

A total of 305 nomination papers have been submitted by candidates across party lines for the elections on February 16, according to chief electoral officer Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte. The results for the polls will be announced on March 2.

“The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on Tuesday. The final count (of nominations) will be clear after the withdrawal deadline on February 2,” Gitte said.

Accompanied by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Manipur counterpart, N Biren Singh, and BJP’s Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra, Saha filed his nomination papers from Town Bardowali assembly constituency.

“Thousands of Karyakartas accompanied me before filing the nomination. I am sure that BJP will secure a spectacular win,” he said in a social media post.

Sarma also spoke to reporters and said the party will emerge victorious because of the development in the northeast state during the past five years under the BJP-led government.

Jail minister Ram Prasad Paul, law minister Ratan Lal Nath and information minister Sushanta Chowdhury were also among those who filed their nomination.

Congress leaders Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Kumar Saha and CPM secretary Jitendra Chaudhury also submitted their nomination papers.

“I hope the people will give Congress a scope to work for development of Kailasahar township,” Birajit Sinha, who filed his nomination from Kailasahar seat, his home turf, said.

Roy Barman filed his nominations from Agartala constituency.