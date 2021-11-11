Tripura reports highest number of dengue cases in five years

Tripura has reported the highest number of dengue cases in five years since 2017 - at least 255 - across five of the state’s eight districts even as the disease has caused no death so far, a health official said on Thursday.

“Nearly 70% of the total cases have been detected in Gomati (76) and Unakoti (56) districts through screening. After visiting the infected areas, we found almost 95% of people infected are rubber garden workers,” said state surveillance officer Deep Debbarma. He added 27 cases were reported from the Sepahijala district and one case each from North and South districts.

A second health official said 127 cases were detected in 2017, 100 in 2018, 109 in 2019 and 24 in 2020.

“We have already done fogging. Awareness campaigns about the disease have started. We advise people who develop severe body pain along with fever to visit their nearest health centre and get themselves tested.”