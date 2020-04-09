e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Tripura’s first Covid-19 patient claims of insufficient food in hospital, video goes viral

Tripura’s first Covid-19 patient claims of insufficient food in hospital, video goes viral

In the video, the woman said that she was not provided with sufficient food at the hospital where she was kept. The woman returned from Guwahati to Agartala on March 19.

india Updated: Apr 09, 2020 08:04 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Doctors and medical workers in protective face masks and hairnets at a Covid-19 help desk.
Doctors and medical workers in protective face masks and hairnets at a Covid-19 help desk.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

A day after a video of Tripura’s only Covid-19 patient’s video went viral, where she was seen saying she was kept without food in a government hospital, Tripura law minister Ratan Lal Nath Wednesday said the patient released the video “out of frustration”.

In the video, the woman said that she was not provided with sufficient food at the hospital where she was kept. The woman returned from Guwahati to Agartala on March 19.

She was tested positive for Covid-19 two days back and was moved to an isolation center at state-run GBP Hospital in Agartala.

In her video, she requested the state government to give her food and said, “…They kept me here yesterday. I have got food once since yesterday. I can do my own work. Please arrange my food. If you can’t do it, please provide me with ingredients in front of my door. I can cook for myself. I request the CM to arrange for my food. I can’t bear it anymore. I have breathing difficulties and nothing else”.

When asked about this issue, Ratan Lal Nath told reporters, “She made the statement out of frustration. Everything is fine in the hospital.” 

tags
top news
Covid-19: Govt working on bailout package of up to ₹75,000 crore to revive growth
Covid-19: Govt working on bailout package of up to ₹75,000 crore to revive growth
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘Thank you India’: Trump showers praise on Modi for hydroxychloroquine
‘Thank you India’: Trump showers praise on Modi for hydroxychloroquine
‘No intention of slowing down training and readying of people’: Mahender Nath Pandey
‘No intention of slowing down training and readying of people’: Mahender Nath Pandey
Covid-19 update: Govt issues advisory to stem social stigma
Covid-19 update: Govt issues advisory to stem social stigma
Coronavirus Live: Covid-19 kills close to 2,000 in US for second day in a row
Coronavirus Live: Covid-19 kills close to 2,000 in US for second day in a row
Covid-19: With 5 new cases and 1 death, Dharavi remains in red zone
Covid-19: With 5 new cases and 1 death, Dharavi remains in red zone
New York hits new coronavirus peak but curve flattening
New York hits new coronavirus peak but curve flattening
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news