Tripura’s first Covid-19 patient claims of insufficient food in hospital, video goes viral

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 08:04 IST

A day after a video of Tripura’s only Covid-19 patient’s video went viral, where she was seen saying she was kept without food in a government hospital, Tripura law minister Ratan Lal Nath Wednesday said the patient released the video “out of frustration”.

In the video, the woman said that she was not provided with sufficient food at the hospital where she was kept. The woman returned from Guwahati to Agartala on March 19.

She was tested positive for Covid-19 two days back and was moved to an isolation center at state-run GBP Hospital in Agartala.

In her video, she requested the state government to give her food and said, “…They kept me here yesterday. I have got food once since yesterday. I can do my own work. Please arrange my food. If you can’t do it, please provide me with ingredients in front of my door. I can cook for myself. I request the CM to arrange for my food. I can’t bear it anymore. I have breathing difficulties and nothing else”.

When asked about this issue, Ratan Lal Nath told reporters, “She made the statement out of frustration. Everything is fine in the hospital.”