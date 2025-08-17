Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Commander Prerna Deosthalee on Friday offered viewers a rare inside look at Operation Sindoor, India’s counterterror mission launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, during a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Triservice officers offer insight into Operation Sindoor on KBC

Wing Commander Singh detailed the precision strikes that crippled terrorist infrastructure. “We attacked in the interiors of the enemy to break their backs. The hands of those who watered the cactus of terrorism were broken. Twenty-one terror camps were recognised. Nine camps were finalised, and the game was done in 25 minutes,” she said.

Colonel Qureshi explained the targets. “Bahawalpur was the headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, from where terrorists who attacked Pathankot and Pahalgam were trained; Muridke had the headquarters of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, where Ajmal Kasab and David Headley were trained. Therefore, we had to destroy those places.”

Singh added that terrorist camps operated under the cover of civilians. “We are a peace-loving nation and want to live in synergy with our neighbours. Our next-gen tech weapons were so advanced now that we made the operation possible without any civilian fatalities.” Qureshi emphasised that the mission reflected a whole-of-nation approach involving the government and armed forces.

Commander Deosthalee outlined the Navy’s role. “The Navy was battle-ready. We managed the trade routes to stabilise the economy and also ensured deterrence, as a dual job. We also protected the maritime borders as there were anti-national elements that entered in the past. Being part in this mission is a matter of pride and honour.” She described naval warfare as “360 degrees of uncertainty with no room for error in the middle of the endless sea without borders,” adding, “When we strike, we strike in a manner that the enemy would remember forever.”

The officers also credited local citizens for their role in rescue efforts after the Pahalgam attack, recalling the bravery shown despite the loss of Navy officer Vinay Narwal.

On the preparedness of the armed forces, Singh said they were in “offence mode.” Qureshi revealed that Pakistan had sent 300–400 drones, both armed and unarmed. “They sent unarmed drones to scan India’s weapon and defence capability around the Line of Control and the international border. But the Army Air Defence successfully disabled their attempts,” she said.

Highlighting women’s participation, Qureshi noted that over 100 women are involved in Operation Sindoor, trained on par with their male counterparts. “This enabled them to handle the operations seamlessly.” Singh added, “A weapon or a fighter aircraft doesn’t distinguish between males and females.”