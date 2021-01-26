IND USA
A Chinese soldier stands guard on the Chinese side of the Naku La border crossing between India and China.(AFP File)
Troops come to blows in India-China face-off

  • The latest incident took place at Naku La area, which is at a height of over 5,000 metres, on January 20, when Chinese soldiers attempted to intrude into the Indian territory.
By Rahul Singh, Rezaul H Laskar, Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:22 AM IST

Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in a brawl in north Sikkim last week, with soldiers from both armies suffering injuries in a clash that has turned the spotlight on the eastern sector even as rival soldiers are deployed eyeball to eyeball in Ladakh, officials familiar with the development said on Monday.

The latest incident took place at Naku La area, which is at a height of over 5,000 metres, on January 20, when Chinese soldiers attempted to intrude into the Indian territory, the officials cited above said, requesting anonymity. They added that the soldiers of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were pushed back.


“It is clarified that there was a minor face-off at Naku La area of North Sikkim on January 20 and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols,” the army said in a brief statement.

The Naku La area has traditionally not been prone to face-offs, and the developments reflected China’s aggressive behaviour in the eastern sector, the officials said.

Experts pointed to attempts by Beijing to open a new front amid the stalemate in the Ladakh sector, where tensions first erupted in May 2020. The two sides are holding diplomatic and military dialogues to defuse tensions there.

“I thought the use of the word ‘minor’ was best avoided. A clash is a clash. Just as we were awaiting the outcome of the ninth round of talks between military com mmanders, reports of an intrusion into Naku La represents an attitude that is anything but minor,” former ambassador Vishnu Prakash said.

The Chinese side neither confirmed nor denied the incident. “On the specific [incident] you mentioned, I don’t have any information to offer. I would like to stress though the Chinese border troops are committed to upholding peace and tranquility along the border with India,” Zhao Lijian, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, told the press in Beijing at a regular briefing.

He urged the “Indian side to work in the same direction” and “refrain from actions that might escalate or complicate the situation along the border”.

The news of the Naku La clash came hours before a joint statement by the two nuclear-armed neighbours, who agreed to a push for “early disengagement” of their frontline troops during the ninth round of military talks on Sunday. The talks went on for 16 hours.

“They [the two sides] also agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, maintain the good momentum of dialogue and negotiation, and hold the 10th round of the corps commander-level meeting at an early date to jointly advance de-escalation,” the joint statement said.

The ongoing border tensions reached new heights in the aftermath of a clash in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15 — the first deadly conflict between soldiers of the two sides along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in 45 years. The clash resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, including a commanding officer, and an undisclosed number of Chinese soldiers.

The Naku La episode is the second such incident in the eastern sector in less than a year. Four Indian soldiers and seven Chinese troops suffered injuries during a May 9, 2020, confrontation that involved around 150 soldiers.

Rival soldiers have so far clashed at least five times since the India-China border row erupted last year in the Ladakh sector. The situation there remains tense and the ongoing military and diplomatic dialogues have yet to make any positive impact.

On January 12, army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said the Indian Army was prepared to hold its ground in eastern Ladakh “as long as it takes” to achieve national objectives in case the military and diplomatic talks with China were prolonged.

While the LAC in eastern Ladakh has been at the centre of the current border tensions, Indian forces are in a heightened state of alert all along the border with China, stretching from Himachal Pradesh to Uttarakhand to Sikkim to Arunachal Pradesh.

In his address to the nation on the eve of India’s 72nd Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said while the country was committed to peace, its forces were “adequately mobilised” to thwart any attempt to undermine national security. “Our national interest will be protected at all costs,” he said.

A senior journalist of the Chinese official media said there was no record of last week’s clash in the PLA’s patrol log, an unusual remark given the secrecy surrounding the Chinese army.

“This is fake news. Based on what I learned, there is no record of this clash in the patrol log of the Chinese side. Small frictions often occur on China-India border area, but clash that caused multiple injuries will definitely be recorded and reported,” Hu Xijin, the high-profile editor of nationalistic Global Times tabloid, tweeted.

But experts said the Naku La incident appears to be part of a larger effort to both test India’s defences and open a new front in the face of the stalemate in the Ladakh sector, where tens of thousands of troops have dug in for the harsh winter.

“There is nothing the Chinese can now do in Ladakh which they can portray to their advantage,” Sameer Patil, fellow for international security studies at Gateway House, said. “Unlike previous standoffs, where the Chinese stepped back after intruding, there has been a fundamental change in the attitude of the Chinese. They aren’t stepping back this time after they were repelled and faced resistance.”

A Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, made it clear that it will not transfer the petitions against the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, to itself, but would like the high court to rule on the validity of the law.(HT Archive)
india news

Conversion ordinance: Don’t take HC ‘lightly’, top court tells UP govt

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:13 AM IST
  • The state government, got adjournments from the high court in the last two hearings citing the pendency of the similar petitions before the Supreme Court.
A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration. (REUTERS)
india news

India to impose permanent ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok: Report

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:56 AM IST
The ministry's June order stated that the apps were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".
Abe, Japan’s longest-serving PM, stepped down last August and was the first Japanese PM to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade in 2014.(REUTERS)
india news

Govt confers 119 Padma honours

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:53 AM IST
  • The list of Padma awards also comprised 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri recipients.
During the hearing, senior advocates Parag Tripathi and BH Marlapally, appeared on behalf of the associations of state government officers and other employees.(HT Archive)
india news

SC rejects Andhra govt plea to defer local polls

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:10 AM IST
  • On January 8, state election commissioner N Ramesh Kumar released the schedule for elections to be held in four phases
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi (REUTERS)
india news

Stage set for mega tractor rally; Parliament march on Feb 1

By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:01 AM IST
  • The police say about 30,000 tractors are likely to participate in the rally, but farm leaders said the number of vehicles will be closer to 200,000.
A SSB personnel on alert at Rajpath near India Gate on the eve of Republic Day, in New Delhi(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Republic Day 2021: List of police personnel who received gallantry medals

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:11 AM IST
  • The break-up of 946 police personnel who have been awarded medals on the occasion of the Republic Day, 2021.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Climate Adaptation summit in the Netherlands via video conferencing. (ANI)
india news

'Change lifestyle to adapt to climate change': PM Modi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:59 PM IST
  • "We have promised ourselves that we will not just meet our Paris Agreement targets but exceed them...” PM Modi said.
A note by the Lokayukta suggested “unpleasant circumstances” and “hostile environment” as the reason to quit forthwith but “upon dismissal of writ petition (by Nagaland government)” by the Supreme Court..(HT PHOTO)
india news

Willing to resign, Nagaland Lokayukta tells SC, seeks protection from state

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:55 PM IST
  • The Nagaland government had come to the Supreme Court in exceptional circumstances for orders to restrain the sitting Lokayukta from hearing any case or exercising his powers or functions under the Nagaland Lokayukta Act, 2017.
The chief minister said the state government was announcing the ex gratia in honour of the bravery shown by Col Santosh Babu while fighting the Chinese troops.(HT PHOTO.)
india news

He deserved top medal: Col Santosh Babu's kin disappointed with Maha Vir Chakra

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hyderabad
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:42 PM IST
  • His mother said she was not at all happy to receive the news that her son was conferred Maha Vir Chakra. “I expected the top medal, not this,” she said.
Representative Photo(PTI )
india news

Republic Day 2021: Govt announces gallantry award winners. Full list here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The wartime Chakra series awards include highest Paramvir Chakra, Mahavir Chakra and Vir Chakra. The peacetime highest gallantry awards include Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra.
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses to the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
india news

'India foiled expansionist move in Ladakh': President's veiled dig at China 

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:58 PM IST
The President said that soldiers of the armed forces ensure security of our national boundaries amid severest conditions including in Galwan Valley and Siachen.
"Our national interest will be protected at all costs," the President declared in his address to the nation on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day.(ANI Photo)
india news

President Kovind says Indian armed forces 'adequately mobilised'

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:57 PM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind's remarks came amid the nearly nine-month-long military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.
ITBP personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi. (ANI)
india news

Attending Republic Day ceremony in Delhi compulsory, Govt tells officers

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:57 PM IST
  • In a letter sent to all government ministries and departments Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba warned "that serious view would be taken" against those who fail to attend the ceremony despite invitations
Covid-19 vaccination at a government hospital.(AP)
india news

Odisha meets over 92% of Covid-19 vaccination target, leads among all states

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:54 PM IST
  • Of the 1.92 lakh beneficiaries that were to be vaccinated till January 25, the state has covered 1.77 lakh.
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday.(Photo: INCIndia/ Twitter)
india news

Republic Day 2021: Tarun Gogoi, Ram Vilas Paswan among 10 Padma Bhushan awardees

Written by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Prominent Shia preacher and scholar Shri Kalbe Sadiq was the third person to have received the award posthumously this year.
