Truck driver hacked to death in UP's Sultanpur in alleged love triangle; wife held

A 35-year-old truck driver was allegedly killed in a love triangle murder in Sultanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. Police received a call regarding the incident from the victim's brother, who lives in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Subhash Sharma/ Representational)

The murder, allegedly planned by his wife and her lover, took place in Madanpur Paniyar village under the Lambhua police station limits, PTI news agency reported. The deceased has been identified as Amit Singh.

According to police, the woman fled with her children following the incident, but was later arrested. Efforts are underway to trace her lover, who is absconding, police added.

Accused worked with truck driver, stayed over on Shivratri night The accused, Deepak Singh, was also a truck driver who worked with Amit. According to police, Deepak developed a relationship with Amit's wife, Shilpi Singh, PTI reported.

This matter had been settled between the two and there was no immediate “dispute” as such. However, the two accused – Deepak and Shilpi – allegedly conspired to kill Amit.

Deepak stayed over at Amit's house on Shivratri (Sunday), police said, adding that the accused woke up Shilpi on Monday morning. Following this, he attacked Amit with a sharp-edged weapon, killing him on the spot, according to PTI. Shilpi then fled the house with her children.

Police received a call regarding the incident from the victim's brother, who lives in Mumbai. The brother informed the cops that Amit Singh had been killed, Sultanpur SP Charu Nigam, who inspected the crime scene, told PTI.

The SP said that the wife was in police custody, while teams of special operations group had been deployed to track down the other accused, Deepak. “Shilpi Singh has been arrested, and teams of the special operations group and surveillance units have been deployed to arrest Deepak Singh,” the SP said.

Police further said that the post-mortem of the victim would be conducted after his brother arrives from Mumbai.