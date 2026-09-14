‘Trump is copying us’: Karnataka CM Shivakumar says Congress welfare model inspired US's $5,000 plan

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has claimed that the Congress government’s guarantee schemes in the state have inspired similar initiatives in other parts of India and even the United States.

Shivakumar linked US President Donald Trump’s proposed $5,000 payment to American adults to the Congress government’s welfare model. (@DKShivakumar\X)

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Speaking at an event at the Congress office, Shivakumar told news agency PTI that schemes introduced by Karnataka had been replicated in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar. He also linked US President Donald Trump’s proposed $5,000 payment to American adults to the Congress government’s welfare model.

Also read | Trump $5,000 dividend: Will Americans get checks before 2026 midterm elections?

"Now they copied us in Maharashtra, copied us in Madhya Pradesh, in Rajasthan, in Bihar, and now Trump is copying us," he said, referring to US President Donald Trump.

"This is the strength of the Congress party. The entire world is watching our Constitution today," he added.

Trump’s proposed $5,000 payment

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Trump promised a $5,000 payment to every American adult if Republicans retain control of both houses of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Trump promised a $5,000 payment to every American adult if Republicans retain control of both houses of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections. {{/usCountry}}

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He made the announcement on September 9 at a Republican midterm convention rally in Dallas, Texas.

Also read | 'BJP misusing agencies': Karnataka CM Shivakumar slams ED raids at PWD minister's residence

Trump said that if Republicans win the November 3 elections, Americans would also “win” and receive $5,000, which he described as the “Trump dividend”. The proposed payment is aimed at American adults, although Trump has not provided full details on eligibility.

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Trump also said the money would have to be spent in the United States, according to USA Today.

Shivakumar attacks BJP over Hindutva, welfare schemes

At the same event, Shivakumar accused the BJP of using Hindutva for political purposes and alleged that money and materials donated for the Ram Temple had been misused.

He also criticised the Centre’s Ujjwala scheme, referring to the rise in LPG prices.

Shivakumar said the Congress believed in serving people regardless of their caste or religion.

"Some people do this theatrically in the name of religion," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"They took the money meant for Rama and misappropriated it. You sent bricks from here, you sent money, and they misused it. We will not do that."

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(With inputs from PTI)