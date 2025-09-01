Trump tariffs won't challenge India's growth, says ICAI president
Referring to the doubled tariffs the US has imposed on Indian goods, the ICAI president said that “India will emerge stronger from this situation”.
Nearly 800 Chartered Accountants (CAs) participated in the two-day national seminar “Jagriti”, organised by the Professional Development Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).
ICAI national president CA Charanjot Singh Nanda attended the event as the chief guest.
While addressing the gathering, CA Nanda emphasised the critical role of Chartered Accountants as partners in nation-building.He also highlighted ICAI’s scholarship initiatives for students, announcing a substantial increase in the scholarship fund—from ₹100 crore to ₹500 crore. Speaking on the impact of emerging technologies, Nanda said, “Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a supporting tool, not a competitor. It can simplify and enhance our day-to-day tasks.” He further remarked that the tariffs imposed by the United States would not pose a challenge to India’s progress. “India will emerge stronger from this situation,” he affirmed.
CA Anurag Pandey, president of the ICAI Lucknow Chapter, credited the success of the event to the dedicated efforts of the Managing Committee. Across the two-day seminar, several technical sessions were held on various professional topics, with active participation and queries from members being addressed.