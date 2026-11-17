The US-China-Russia trilateral summit on November 19 at Shenzhen is all about three big leaders of past-present-future superpowers with Beijing seeking recognition of its sphere of influence in Asia as a first step from Washington and Moscow without conceding on denuclearization. President Putin, President Trump and President Xi will all talk about global peace with Russia and US seeking different objectives from Ukraine, Iran while telling Beijing to cut the drone manufacturing material supply chain to Kiev and Tehran.

Xi Jinping, Trump and Putin will meet on November 19.

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Given that both Russia and US are facing never ending wars with Ukraine, Iran and its lethal proxies, the moment will belong to President Xi who will seek assurances from both Russia and US on Taiwan and its sphere of influence in the Indo-Pacific. While Russia and US seek to involve China in a trilateral nuclear dialogue to put a bar on Beijing's rapidly expanding intermediate range nuclear ballistic missile arsenal and nuclear proliferation to suspect countries like Pakistan, Beijing will resist this move as it has a huge nuclear weapon gap with both Russia and US.

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However, the possibility of any significant outcome from the trilateral summit is limited as all President Trump, President Putin and President Xi have huge egos and want to project power to their domestic audiences without conceding anything. And all have different objectives.

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Deep Dive What will Trump, Xi and Putin discuss at the Shenzhen summit? The leaders are expected to discuss world peace and strategic stability. Trump has also said he wants to discuss Ukraine, Iran and nuclear disarmament, although the agenda has not been fully confirmed. Why has the Trump-Xi-Putin summit been compared to the Yalta Conference? The comparison reflects concerns that powerful countries could make decisions about other nations’ security or future without involving them. The Kremlin has rejected the comparison, saying the talks will not impose decisions on other countries. How could the Shenzhen summit affect India? A reduction in tensions between the US and Russia could benefit India, but an understanding that recognises China’s influence could increase pressure on India, including over its unresolved border issues. Any US-Russia agreements on Ukraine or sanctions could also affect India’s energy purchases and trade with Moscow.

{{^usCountry}} Russia has come closer to the US with the objective of redrawing European security and removing the Chinese chokehold. The US views China as the most powerful adversary, seeks alternative supply chains and wants Russia to end the Ukraine war. China wants the two powers to recognize Beijing as heir apparent on the global stage, which will be detrimental to both India, ASEAN countries and Japan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Russia has come closer to the US with the objective of redrawing European security and removing the Chinese chokehold. The US views China as the most powerful adversary, seeks alternative supply chains and wants Russia to end the Ukraine war. China wants the two powers to recognize Beijing as heir apparent on the global stage, which will be detrimental to both India, ASEAN countries and Japan. {{/usCountry}}

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With China dominating the South China Sea and its ally Iran playing hardball on the Straits of Hormuz and Suez Canal route, the US and Russia would be looking towards some understanding on freedom of navigation on these three strategic axis.

From the Indian perspective, détente between Russia and US will be beneficial but recognition of the Chinese leader by the other two Presidents will be counter-productive and will put more pressure on India’s unresolved borders with China. Already China has expanded its influence in the Indian sub-continent with a strong footprint in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar as these countries have been reduced to tributary states given Beijing’s power and pelf.

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The Shenzhen summit will produce dramatic TV footage but the possibility of any dramatic outcome is minimal. It is not in the interest of China to let both Russia (in Ukraine) and US (in Iran) off the hook.