‘Truth will come out’: BJP leader Harish Khurana on tabling of CAG reports in Delhi assembly

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to table the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report in the Delhi assembly on Tuesday, which details the alleged corruption by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the capital. BJP leader Harish Khurana said the previous AAP government should have tabled the CAG reports in the Delhi assembly(PTI)

BJP's newly elected MLA Harish Khurana said that with the tabling of the reports,"many things will come to light", “whether it is detailing corruption and irregularities in excise policy, renovation of former CM's residence (dubbed as Sheesh Mahal by the BJP) or in education policies.”

"The report will be tabled in the House and many things will come to light. I think the truth will come out in the CAG report. Whether it is education, liquor, or Sheesh Mahal, many such issues will be raised in the House," Khurana told ANI on Sunday.

The first day of the Delhi assembly will commence on February 24, where all the MLAs will be sworn in, and elect a new Speaker for the Assembly.

Khurana hit out at AAP, saying that the previous ruling party should have tabled the report, but from now on the BJP-led government will be working "as per rules, as per Constitution."

"The 8th assembly formed yesterday and its first session will begin tomorrow with the oath of the MLAs and the election of the Speaker and the next day the CAG report will be tabled. This report should have been tabled in the 7th Assembly, as per the rules. But now whatever work the Delhi government will do will be done as per the rules, as per the Constitution," Khurana told ANI on Sunday.

BJP-AAP showdown over CAG reports

The tabling of the CAG reports has become a flashpoint between the AAP and the BJP.

According to an ANI report, the CAG report revealed a significant revenue loss of ₹2,026 crore due to irregularities in the Delhi government's excise policy.

The report's findings stated that there were deviations from the objectives of the policy, a lack of transparency in pricing, and violations in issuing licenses that were not penalised.

(With ANI inputs)