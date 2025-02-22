Delhi assembly to meet on Feb 25, CAG reports to be tabled the next day | Full schedule

The first session of the Delhi legislative assembly will be held on February 24 during which the newly elected members will take the oath of office. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta with BJP leader Vijender Gupta in New Delhi.(X/Vijender Gupta)

Gandhi Nagar MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely will serve as the pro-tem Speaker to oversee the election of the speaker, which will be held at 2 pm, according to ANI.

The first session will run for three days – from February 24 to February 27.

On February 25, Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena will address the Assembly, following which Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports will be tabled.

A discussion on Motion of Thanks on Lieutenant Governor’s Address will start at 11 am on February 27, after which the deputy speaker's election will be held.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and speaker nominee Vijender Gupta told Hindustan Times that the new government’s top priority is to present 14 pending CAG reports from 2017-18 to 2021-22, which the AAP government had failed to table.

Also Read | Delhi govt approves Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme

"The top agenda of the government is to table the 14 CAG reports… In its first meeting, the Delhi cabinet approved the presentation of the CAG reports. The AAP government failed to present the CAG reports because it was afraid that the reports would expose the wrongdoings of its government. The reports have already been received by the office of the Speaker," said Gupta.

Also Read | Will expose AAP’s corruption, table CAG reports in Delhi: BJP

The non-tabling of the 14 CAG reports by the AAP government was a major flashpoint between the AAP and BJP in the run up to the elections. These reports, starting from 2017, cover performance audits on prevention and mitigation of vehicular air pollution in Delhi, report on children in need of care and protection, regulation and supply of liquor in Delhi, health infrastructure and management of health services and functioning of DTC.

During the AAP rule in Delhi, the BJP had moved court seeking direction to the government to table the CAG reports. The BJP had accused the erstwhile AAP government of stalling the report to hide its "corruption".