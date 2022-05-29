Twitter mourns Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, slams AAP for removing his security

Congress leader and popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district of the border state on Sunday. Two other people were also injured in the incident.

The incident happened a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government as a part of measures, launched by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, to crack down on “VIP culture”.

The attack took place when the singer-turned-politician was driving in a jeep with his two friends at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab. After being shot multiple times, he was rushed to the local hospital in Mansa, where the doctors declared him dead.

Following the death, fans took to social media to express their shock over the incident. Some also expressed anger and criticised the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Punjab for withdrawing the singer's security. Many of his supporters also gathered outside the hospital raising slogans against the Punjab government for withdrawing police protection to the singer.

"It is very difficult to believe that he is no more ..... You will always remember for your great work (sic)," wrote one user on Twitter as he mourned the singer's death.

It is very difficult to believe that he is no more .....

You will always remember for your great work ...



#sidhumoosewala — आलोक पाल (@_alokpal) May 29, 2022

"Can't believe this, Sidhu Moosewala shot dead. No matter how famous or powerful you are, this politics is beyond everything Rest in peace, Thankyou for taking Punjabi Music to next level (sic)," tweeted another fan.

One user blamed AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann for the death and said Punjab is not in safe hands.

“Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann you are the killers of #sidhumoosewala you removed their security Punjab is not in safe hands (sic),” tweeted the user named Raman Bhagat

Can't believe this, Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, No matter how famous or powerful you're This politics is beyond everything Rest in peace, Thankyou for taking Punjabi Music to next level.#Rip #sidhumoosewala #Punjab #Legend — ★☞ℜᴵˢᴴᴬⱽ ᭄☜★࿐ (@rishav_tweets1) May 29, 2022

Worried about #Punjab, such an important state of historical significance has been exploited.

Conversion, Drugs, #khalistani agenda...Now the most dangerous AAP govt.#sidhumoosewala Now a days politics has become public stunts and propaganda on social media, #SecurityBreach — Rahul Gandhi Team (@TeamRG2024) May 29, 2022

Devastating, absolutely devastating news this. What an artiste, what a star, my heart bleeds at this news. Loved his music, used it for swag in insta reels, one of the most prolific talents of our times. Rest In Peace Siddhu Moosewala bha ji. Hare Krishna 🙏 #sidhumoosewala — Sundeep Sharma (@sundeepshawarma) May 29, 2022

Moose Wala had joined the Congress last year ahead of the Punjab assembly polls. He had contested on a Congress ticket from the Mansa seat in the recently held Assembly election and was defeated by AAP's Dr Vijay Singla.

Meanwhile, the Congress party also called for the resignation of Bhagwant Mann over the killing. "Murder of a promising youngster Sidhu Moosewala exposes law and order situation of Punjab. CM Bhagwant Mann should immediately resign as he holds charge of the home department and an explanation is needed on what basis his security was withdrawn yesterday just one day before the attack," Partap Singh Bajwa, leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly, tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON