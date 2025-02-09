Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two e-rickshaw drivers arrested in separate rape, murder of minors in WB

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 09, 2025 05:01 PM IST

Saumitra Roy nabbed from Kolkata for raping and murdering a 14-year-old. Muhammad Ghulam Masood was arrested in north Bengal, for drugging and raping a 13-year-old

Kolkata: Two e-rickshaw drivers were arrested on Sunday in separate cases of rape and murder of minors in West Bengal, police said.

Both arrests were made under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) (Representative photo)
Both arrests were made under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) (Representative photo)

Saumitra Roy (22) was nabbed from the eastern outskirts of Kolkata for allegedly raping and murdering a 14-year-old girl.

“The girl had left her New Town home around 10 pm on Thursday after a quarrel with her mother. The girl wandered on the streets before asking Roy to take her home. Locals found her body the next morning,” a police officer from Bidhan Nagar police station said, requesting anonymity.

The security camera footages scanned by police showed the girl stopping Roy’s e-rickshaw and boarding it.

“The postmortem report said the girl was strangled to death. During interrogation, Roy said that he drove to a desolate place where he committed the crime around 2am on Friday. We are investigating whether Roy had an accomplice,” officer added.

The girl’s father alleged that Roy is not a local resident. “His home is in Nadia district. He took advantage that my daughter did not know the roads and was lost. Her body was found around 16 km away from our home,” the father said.

On Sunday, police also arrested Muhammad Ghulam Masood (27) in Jalpaiguri, north Bengal, for allegedly drugging and raping a 13-year-old on January 21, police said.

“The girl’s family had hired Masood to drop and pick her up from school daily. On January 21, Masood allegedly gave the girl a chocolate laced with drugs and took her to a desolate location. After raping the minor, he threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone,” a district police officer said.

The girl’s mother became suspicious on Saturday when she found a pregnancy test kit in her school bag. When questioned, the girl revealed the truth, and the family filed a police complaint.

Both arrests were made under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On