New Delhi, A 16-year-old boy was injured in a firing incident in southeast Delhi, allegedly triggered by a previous enmity over a bike-related quarrel, following which two juveniles were apprehended, police said on Monday.

Two juveniles apprehended for injuring 16-year-old over bike-related quarrel

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The incident took place at 8.41 pm on Sunday outside a general store in Jaitpur Extension Part-II, he said.

A PCR call regarding the firing was received at the Kalindi Kunj police station, following which the SHO, investigating officer and police staff reached the spot.

During an inquiry, police learnt that the injured juvenile, a resident of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh who runs a salon in Khadda Colony, had sustained a firearm injury outside the store.

His maternal cousin Md Kamil , who also resides in Khadda Colony, later took him to Safdarjung Hospital.

The injured was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital under a medico-legal case number and was in the operation theatre when the police team reached, due to which his statement could not be recorded immediately, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} An eyewitness who met the investigating officer at the hospital has been examined and his statement recorded, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An eyewitness who met the investigating officer at the hospital has been examined and his statement recorded, they added. {{/usCountry}}

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During the investigation, police found that a quarrel had taken place between two groups, with the victim on the one side and the accused on the other, on March 5 over the bike.

A scissor blow was allegedly inflicted during the altercation, following which an FIR was registered, they said.

Police suspect that the firing incident was carried out by two juveniles, aged 16 and 17 years, due to the previous enmity arising from that quarrel.

The crime team was called to the spot, and photographs were taken. One empty cartridge and a bullet head were recovered from the scene, while an expert from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, also inspected the spot, officials said.

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During the subsequent investigation, the two juveniles were apprehended. One of them is a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, while the other lives in Khadda Colony, police said.

A country-made pistol suspected to have been used in the firing was recovered from their possession, they said.

Further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events. Police are also making efforts to record the statement of the injured and examine other eyewitnesses, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.