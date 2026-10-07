Two lionesses, cub fall into wells in separate incidents in Gujarat; rescued

Two lionesses and a lion cub fell into wells in three separate incidents in Gujarat's Amreli and Gir Somnath districts and were later rescued, forest officials said on Wednesday.

The feline was later rescued and shifted to an animal care centre, Assistant Conservator of Forests M K Barot said. (Representational Image/PTI)

A lioness fell into an empty open well at Babarkot in Jafrabad taluka of Amreli at around 10 pm on Tuesday.

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After being alerted, forest personnel from the Jafrabad range reached the spot late Tuesday night and launched a rescue operation.

The big cat was safely rescued by 2 am on Wednesday and sent to an animal care centre in Babarkot. The lioness will be released into the wild after being declared fit by veterinarians, Shetrunjay Division Deputy Conservator of Forests Chirag Amin said.

Another lioness, in the age group of 3 to 4 years, fell into a water-filled well at a farm while chasing prey in Virpur village of Amreli district on Tuesday, forest officials said.

The feline was later rescued and shifted to an animal care centre, Assistant Conservator of Forests M K Barot said.

In another incident on Tuesday, a male lion cub, about 2 months old, fell into a well at a farm in the Bodidar area of Gir Somnath district.

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{{^usCountry}} The cub was later rescued, taken to the Jasadhar Animal Care Centre for treatment and care and reunited with its mother in the Bodidar area on Tuesday night, forest officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cub was later rescued, taken to the Jasadhar Animal Care Centre for treatment and care and reunited with its mother in the Bodidar area on Tuesday night, forest officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Gujarat is the only natural home in the world for the Asiatic lions, primarily centered in and around the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary.