Badaun man ‘sells’ wife for ₹1,000, his friends arrested for rape

Two persons were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun for allegedly gangraping their friend's wife after paying ₹1,000 to her husband, police said on Monday. Following her complaint, the police lodged a first information report (FIR) against her husband. (Representational)

The survivor, a 30-year-old woman, lodged a complaint on Sunday evening alleging that her husband had sent her with his friends in exchange of ₹1,000, PTI news agency reported citing police.

The woman in her complaint said that the two men had taken turns raping her in a eucalyptus grove. The accused have been identified as Balkishan and Pappu.

Following her complaint, the police lodged a first information report (FIR) against her husband, Chuttan, and his two friends. The cops sent the woman to the district women's hospital for a medical examination on Monday, an officer said, according to PTI. The officer added that the two accused in the case are now in police custody.

Further investigation in the case is underway, and appropriate legal action will be initiated after the medical report is received, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hridesh Katheria told PTI. Katheria said that while both accused, Pappu and Balkishan, have been arrested and are being questioned, two teams have been deployed and a hunt launched for the woman's husband, Chuttan.

In another incident in Uttar Pradesh, an 18-year-old woman from UP's Etawah alleged that she was raped by two men after being forced into a truck. The woman said that she was brought to Khalilpur village in Pataudi on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, according to police.

One of the accused is in police custody, according to an earlier HT report, while an FIR under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, cops said.

The woman was alleged forced into the truck outside her residence in Etawah and subjected to sexual harassment during the journey to Khalilpur village, police said.