Two missing as heavy rain, debris hit Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, Rudraprayag

At least two people were missing after heavy rain and debris hit Dewal and Basukedar in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts on Friday, officials said. Flooded Rishikesh–Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag. (Sourced)

Suspected cloudbursts have triggered flash floods and mudslides across north India this monsoon, burying villages, destroying bridges, and roads.

Chamoli’s chief development officer Abhishek Tripathi said a building was damaged and two people were injured and two missing after heavy rainfall between 2am and 2.30am in Dewal tehsil’s Mopata village. “A team of the local administration has rushed to the spot,” he said.

Rudraprayag district magistrate Prateek Jain cited preliminary reports and said a house was damaged and a vehicle swept away in Syoor due to heavy rainfall. “In Badeith, Bagdhar, and Taljamni, water and debris entered from streams. In Kimana, farmland and roads were hit by heavy boulders and debris.”

He said in Arkhund, a fish pond and poultry farm were washed away. “In the Chenagad market area, debris filled the marketplace and several vehicles were swept away, while in Chenagad Dugar village and Jaula Badeith, reports of missing people have been received.”

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said some families were trapped. “Relief and rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing by the local administration. I am in constant touch with the officials and have issued necessary instructions to the disaster secretary and the district magistrates to ensure effective rescue operations,” he said.

Flash floods hit Dharali village of Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi on August 5. Just one person has been confirmed dead so far, and several are still missing.

A flash flood in Chishoti village in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on August 15 killed at least 65. On Tuesday, Jammu bore the brunt of the rain, receiving over 250mm between 8.30am and 5.30pm. Rain also battered Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.