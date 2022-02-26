Home / India News / Chopper of Hyderabad's private flying academy crashes, 2 pilots killed
Chopper of Hyderabad's private flying academy crashes, 2 pilots killed

Telangana chopper crash: The crash took place at Tungaturthi village of Peddavura block, closer to Nagarjunsagar dam on the Krishna river.
Telangana chopper crash: Locals have gathered to the spot where the chopper crashed closer to Nagarjunasagar dam on the Krishna river.&nbsp;
Published on Feb 26, 2022 12:07 PM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Two pilots, including a trainee,  were killed on Saturday in a chopper crash in Telangana's Nalgonda district. The crash took place at Tungaturthi village of Peddavura block, closer to Nagarjunsagar dam on the Krishna river. Local people gathered to the spot hearing a loud thud to discover the mangled body of the chopper. Cops, medical teams are rushing to the spot. The chopper which crashed is believed to be on a training sortie.

The aircraft belonged to a private aviation academy of Hyderabad. The details of the deceased are not yet known.

    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

