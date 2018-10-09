Two Vyapam scam whistle blowers to contest Madhya Pradesh polls

Dr Anand Rai and Ashish Chaturvedi, known as whistleblowers in the Madhya Pradesh’s Vyapam scam, will be contesting the state elections under the banner of the Jai Adivasi Yuva Sangathan (JAYS), a top official of the tribal youth organisation familiar with the matter said.

JAYS founder president Dr Hira Alawa said Rai, a medical officer with a government hospital, and Chaturvedi, a social activist, would be contesting from their respective residential cities Indore and Gwalior. “We are in touch with several social activists who have raised voices against injustice and corruption and are inviting them to contest under our banner,” said Alawa.

Rai and Chaturvedi are known to have exposed crucial aspects of the Vyapam scam.

The scam refers to irregularities in exams held by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also called Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam, for admission in professional courses and services.

Rai, who is said to be close to several Congress leaders, including former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, claimed that he chose to contest on JAYS ticket as he was upset that several Vyapam scam accused were not “shown the door by Congress”.

“Yes, I am close to several Congress leaders, but I am upset as many Congress leaders are still in touch with the Vyapam accused. If they are really concerned about the scam, they should have no association with such tainted persons,” Rai said.

Chaturvedi said, “I was not in a mood to join politics. But I realised that to fight Vyapam scam accused, it is necessary to have political power and that is why I am planning on contesting. I was attracted to this party as, unlike other mainstream parties, it is untainted and is talking of welfare of tribal youth in the state.”

State Congress spokesperson J P Dhanopia, however, denied that his party was giving shelter to any accused. “We can’t comment on why the two whistleblowers have chosen to fight under JAYS banner,” he said.

JAYS is yet to be registered as a political party. Alawa said they have approached the Election Commission for a symbol.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 00:16 IST