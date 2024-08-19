 Udaipur knife attack: Boy succumbs to injuries; sister tied rakhi hours earlier | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Udaipur knife attack: Boy succumbs to injuries; sister tied rakhi hours earlier

ByHT News Desk
Aug 19, 2024 08:41 PM IST

Udaipur is under heavy security after the student’s death as the stabbing incident led to protests by right-wing groups and communal violence.

A 15-year-old boy who was stabbed by a fellow student, leading to communal violence in Udaipur, succumbed to his injuries Monday after battling for life for four days.

Udaipur: Security personnel deployed to maintain law and order after a student stabbed another boy at a government school on Friday, in Udaipur, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (PTI)
Udaipur: Security personnel deployed to maintain law and order after a student stabbed another boy at a government school on Friday, in Udaipur, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (PTI)

Following the boy's death, Udaipur remains under tight security, with mobile internet services suspended.

Inspector General of Police Ajaypal Lamba confirmed that the boy's body has been moved to the mortuary for a postmortem, after which it will be handed over to his family.

Sometime before his death, his sister tied a rakhi on his wrist in the hospital, as it was Raksha Bandhan, Udaipur collector Arvind Poswal said, PTI reported.

The boy, Devraj, was attacked outside his school on Friday, sparking protests by right-wing groups who set vehicles on fire and vandalised a shop.

ALSO READ- Bengal minister's ‘break fingers’ call amid protests over Kolkata doc's murder stokes row, BJP hits back

Accused arrested, his house demolished

The accused student has been detained, and his father has been arrested.

Later, the house, in which the accused minor's family lived , was razed by the district administration using JCB machines on Saturday in the presence of police personnel. The house was built on forest land, officials alleged.

ALSO READ- Mpox scare: Centre asks airports to be alert, marks 3 hospitals as nodal centers

Incident sparks communal riots

On Friday, a mob set fire to cars and pelted stones.

According to police, members of some right-wing groups gathered at Madhuban to protest the stabbing. The mob then threw stones and set three to four cars on fire.

As tension escalated in the evening, markets in Bapu Bazar, Hathipole, Ghanta Ghar, Chetak Circle, and nearby areas were shut down. Stones were also thrown at a shopping mall, damaging glass gates of the shops.

ALSO READ- 4 children dead, 24 hospitalised due to alleged food poisoning at Andhra orphanage

Additional police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order.

In response to the unrest, authorities had ordered closure of all schools and imposed prohibitory orders banning public gatherings.

All government and private schools in Udaipur have been ordered to remain shut until further orders because of the law and order situation, Poswal said on Saturday.

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Udaipur knife attack: Boy succumbs to injuries; sister tied rakhi hours earlier
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On