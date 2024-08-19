Udaipur knife attack: Boy succumbs to injuries; sister tied rakhi hours earlier

A 15-year-old boy who was stabbed by a fellow student, leading to communal violence in Udaipur, succumbed to his injuries Monday after battling for life for four days. Udaipur: Security personnel deployed to maintain law and order after a student stabbed another boy at a government school on Friday, in Udaipur, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (PTI)

Following the boy's death, Udaipur remains under tight security, with mobile internet services suspended.

Inspector General of Police Ajaypal Lamba confirmed that the boy's body has been moved to the mortuary for a postmortem, after which it will be handed over to his family.

Sometime before his death, his sister tied a rakhi on his wrist in the hospital, as it was Raksha Bandhan, Udaipur collector Arvind Poswal said, PTI reported.

The boy, Devraj, was attacked outside his school on Friday, sparking protests by right-wing groups who set vehicles on fire and vandalised a shop.

Accused arrested, his house demolished

The accused student has been detained, and his father has been arrested.

Later, the house, in which the accused minor's family lived , was razed by the district administration using JCB machines on Saturday in the presence of police personnel. The house was built on forest land, officials alleged.

Incident sparks communal riots

On Friday, a mob set fire to cars and pelted stones.

According to police, members of some right-wing groups gathered at Madhuban to protest the stabbing. The mob then threw stones and set three to four cars on fire.

As tension escalated in the evening, markets in Bapu Bazar, Hathipole, Ghanta Ghar, Chetak Circle, and nearby areas were shut down. Stones were also thrown at a shopping mall, damaging glass gates of the shops.

Additional police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order.

In response to the unrest, authorities had ordered closure of all schools and imposed prohibitory orders banning public gatherings.

All government and private schools in Udaipur have been ordered to remain shut until further orders because of the law and order situation, Poswal said on Saturday.