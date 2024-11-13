Uddhav Thackeray's ‘names on TV’ jibe at poll officials who checked his bags; Devendra Fadnavis reacts

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray alleged on Tuesday that his bags were inspected by election officials upon his arrival in Latur district, Maharashtra, where he was campaigning for the upcoming November 20 assembly polls. Uddhav Thackeray 's bags were checked by poll officials in Yavatmal and Latur(HT_PRINT)

This marks the second consecutive day that Uddhav Thackeray's party has shared videos on social media of poll authorities checking his bags.

On Monday, he reported that officials inspected his belongings after his helicopter landed in Wani, Yavatmal district.

On Tuesday, election authorities conducted a similar check after Uddhav Thackeray's chopper reached Ausa in Latur, prior to his scheduled rally. The Shiv Sena (UBT) shared a video of the inspection on its X account.

In the video, Thackeray is seen confronting an election official, Mahesh Shani, who was waiting to search his brown duffel bag as he exited his helicopter while on the election campaign trail.

Uddhav Thackeray demanded to see Shani's name, ID card, and appointment letter, even insisting that the officials show the money in their pockets.

After Shani searched his bag, we also see Thackeray say sarcastically, "What do you want... I have no problem, don't be shy ... everyone's names will appear on TV. You'll be famous... no reason to be shy."

"I don't have any problem with you... the only thing that concerns me... no, I am not angry with you... we should not do other peoples' jobs," he added.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has alleged that the Election Commission has not been carrying out such searches on bags belonging to leaders of the ruling party or alliance, which contain cash to buy votes.

Uddhav Thackeray's bags were searched again, a day after this incident, in Latur as well.

“Our luggage, helicopter, private jet, cars... everything is checked. They search our homes also... but we don't have a problem if it is done impartially. But, where Eknath Shinde and (Deputy Chief Ministers) Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis are contesting, ₹25 crores have already reached,” alleged Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

The Shinde faction's spokesperson Krishna Hegde told NDTV, that Sanjay Raut was making “wild allegations” and that CM Shinde's had had been checked earlier.

"Shindeji did not make a fuss... didn't create an uproar like the Uddhav Thackeray camp," Hegde said.

Uddhav seeking votes by whining: Fadnavis

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has said Uddhav Thackeray was trying to divert the attention by needlessly protesting against the checking of his bags by poll officials and was "seeking votes by whining".

What is wrong with checking of bags? the senior BJP leader wondered.

Thackeray's frustration was showing, Fadnavis said on Tuesday while campaigning for the ruling Mahayuti's candidate Sulabha Ganpat Gaikwad in Kalyan East in Thane district ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls.

"What is wrong with checking bags? We had our bags checked during campaigning, and there was no need for this level of frustration," the deputy CM said, adding that election officials followed the same procedures with his campaign team too.

Lacking pressing topics, Thackeray is now "seeking votes by whining", he said.