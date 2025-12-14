UDF sweeps local polls in Kerala, NDA takes capital

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Saturday swept elections to the rural and urban local bodies in Kerala that are seen as a bellwether for the upcoming assembly elections next year, even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured its first win in a municipal corporation in the state, in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi described as a “watershed moment”. UDF candidate Deepthi Mary Varghese and others celebrate after the alliance’s victory in Kerala's local body elections, in Kochi on Saturday. (PTI)

According to the results published by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday, the UDF won 505 out of a total 941 gram panchayats in the running, 79 out of 142 block panchayats, 7 out of 14 district panchayats, 54 of 87 municipalities and 4 out of the 6 municipal corporations, with the exception of Kozhikode, which was retained by the LDF and Thiruvananthapuram.

The results are a stunning turnaround for the UDF, which had suffered a drubbing by the LDF in the last polls in 2020, winning only 321 gram panchayats, 38 block panchayats, 3 district panchayats, 41 municipalities and 1 municipal corporation. That loss preceded the bigger loss to the LDF in the 2021 assembly elections in the state.

This time around, the UDF not only retained its traditional bastions in districts like Ernakulam, Kottayam and Malappuram, but it also made heavy inroads into Left pocket boroughs in Kannur and Kozhikode. In Kollam corporation, governed by the LDF since 2000 when it was formed, the UDF clinched a decisive victory, winning 27 of the 56 wards

The elections were conducted in two phases on December 9 and 11 with 73.69% of the eligible voters exercising their franchise to elect their representatives at the grassroots level in Grama Panchayats (GP), Block Panchayats (BP), District Panchayats (DP), Municipalities and Municipal Corporations (MC).

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan was ecstatic about the results and said it was the biggest victory of the UDF in the seven local body polls since the panchayati raj system came into existence in 1995.

“All the parties in the UDF functioned as one. UDF is not just a collective of various parties, but it is a political platform encompassing several social factors. The mandate underlines it,” Satheesan told reporters.

“The number one reason for the LDF defeat is that the people hate the current government. In the past, people have often given mandates opposing a government. But this time, the verdict underlines that the people hate the administration. The CPM’s communal tendencies led to this result,” he added.

Throughout its campaign, the UDF used the Sabarimala gold theft case, in which two CPI(M) leaders are currently in jail, as a pivotal and consistent talking point, along with alleged deficiencies in the health and education sectors.

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), which has historically performed well in local body polls due to its well-oiled grassroots machinery, suffered one of its heaviest defeats, with its rivals making deep inroads into its traditional bastions in districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode and Kannur.

Even in Kozhikode, the sole municipal corporation it won this time, the LDF does not enjoy a simple majority and will have to pacify independents and rebel councillors to hang on to power.

Hours after the results trickled in, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “The LDF did not achieve the results it expected in the local body polls. Although we were expecting a giant victory, we have not been able to make advances. We will examine the results in detail and make the necessary corrections before moving forward.”

For the BJP, the biggest cheers were heard in the state capital, where it rode to victory in Thiruvananthapuram MC, winning 50 of the 101 wards, just one shy of the halfway mark. Former director general of police R Sreelekha and senior party leader VV Rajesh, both of whom are considered the principal contenders for the mayoral position, both won their respective wards of Sasthamangalam and Kodunganoor.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Thiruvananthapuram victory. “The mandate the BJP-NDA got in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is a watershed moment in Kerala’s politics. The people are certain that the development aspirations of the state can only be addressed by our party. Our party will work towards this vibrant city’s growth and boost ‘ease of living’ for the people.”

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who faced his first election after taking office, said the mandate made it clear that the people wanted good governance. “The people have signalled that they are ready to oppose the decades of corrupt politics espoused by the Left and UDF,” he said.