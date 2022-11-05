Home / India News / UGC announces draft norms for deemed universities

UGC announces draft norms for deemed universities

india news
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 01:48 AM IST

The UGC on Friday released a draft revision of its guidelines for declaring higher education institutions as “deemed-to-be universities” and made “multidisciplinarity” a mandatory requirement for granting the status.

The UGC on Friday released a draft revision of its guidelines for declaring higher education institutions as ‘deemed-to-be universities’.
The UGC on Friday released a draft revision of its guidelines for declaring higher education institutions as ‘deemed-to-be universities’.
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday released a draft revision of its guidelines for declaring higher education institutions as “deemed-to-be universities” and made “multidisciplinarity” a mandatory requirement for granting the status.

The UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2022, which will replace the 2019 guidelines, have been modified in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. HT has seen a copy of the draft revised norms.

The UGC has invited comments from stakeholders on the draft till November 18.

“The higher education in the country is going through a major transformation with the advent of NEP 2020. UGC has reframed/modified the University Grants Commission (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2019 to make them in tune with the broader policies of higher education as contained in the NEP, 2020,” UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said.

Also read: IIT Madras collaborates with Purdue University to launch Dual Degree courses

As per the official MHRD website, “An Institution of Higher Education, other than universities, working at a very high standard in specific area of study, can be declared by the Central Government on the advice of the UGC as an Institution ‘Deemed-to-be-university’. Institutions that are ‘deemed-to-be-university’ enjoy academic status and privileges of a university.”

There are around 170 deemed institutions in the country currently.

According to the draft, only a multi-disciplinary institution with minimum five departments offering undergraduate, postgraduate and research courses or a cluster of institutions offering five programmes located in the same city/town, will be eligible to be declared as the “deemed-to-be” university.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc
ugc

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out