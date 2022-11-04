IIT Madras collaborates with Purdue University to launch Dual Degree courses

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras has collaborated with Purdue University of United States to launch dual degree courses in semiconductors. The collaboration was signed on November 3 at the IIT Madras campus. Undergraduate candidates can apply for the courses when launched.

This dual degree courses in semi conductors will focus on an innovative, cooperatively-developed curriculum that will meet the growing needs of the industry. Undergraduate students with strong academic credentials with a deep interest in working on topics related to semiconductor devices, chip fabrication, and circuit and system will be candidates for the proposed master’s program, as per the press statement.

The collaboration between these two varsities will also entail research collaboration in areas such as semiconductor supply-chain management, chip design, packaging, system architecture, and advanced manufacturing methods.

According to the official statement, the students with this partnership will be prepared to tackle global challenges arising from increased needs for microelectronics and shifting manufacturing trends.

