UGC writes to all universities asking students to take a vow against drug usage

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday wrote to all vice-chancellors of universities and principals of institutions, asking them to get their students to pledge against drugs and substance abuse. UGC office in New Delhi. (HT File Photo)

The directive is in line with the objectives of the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ of the ministry of social justice and empowerment, which focuses on preventing drug possession and substance abuse within campuses and colleges.

“It is evident that students and youth are particularly vulnerable to the menace of substance use, thus making them primary stakeholders for this Abhiyaan. HEIs can take action at the institutional level to sensitise the campus and other possible surrounding locations through their faculty, NSS volunteers, student clubs, etc., through regular interventions and activities on substance use prevention,” UGC secretary Manish Joshi wrote in the letter.

UGC advised universities and colleges to establish common clubs focused on activities related to ragging prevention, promoting a substance-free environment, and adhering to safety measures. The directive also included a web link for “list of suggested activities to spread awareness and information, education and communication (IEC) material along with best practices”.

Additionally, a proposal to solicit a commitment from students towards responsible behaviour during their academic tenure was also advised, along with a guiding proforma attached with the letter to be duly signed by all students.

Acknowledging the harmful nature of substance use, the students’ pledge read, “I am aware that the possession, use, sale, and distribution of alcohol, tobacco, or any psychoactive substances are wrong and harmful. I shall refrain from using, possessing, distributing, or being in the chain of sale of these substances. I shall report observed irregularities to institution authorities. I shall support and engage in such educational initiatives. I shall cooperate with authorities and prevent substance presence in or around my institution.”

The ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ aims at combating substance abuse and creating a drug-free environment in the country. The initiative focuses on various aspects, including assessment, prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and public awareness related to substance abuse. It involves coordinated efforts to address the challenges posed by drug addiction, with specific emphasis on reaching out to different sections of society, including educational institutions, communities, and individuals, to prevent and treat substance abuse.