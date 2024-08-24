Unified Pension Scheme: Key features and benefits for retirees explained

The Union Cabinet has approved a major reform in the pension system by introducing the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). The introduction of the Unified Pension Scheme comes in response to widespread demands from government employees for changes in the New Pension Scheme (NPS). The NPS, which was implemented in the early 2000s, was criticised for not providing a guaranteed pension amount, leaving many employees uncertain about their financial security after retirement. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw outlined that the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) is built on five key pillar.

“Government employees have demanded some changes in the New Pension Schemes. For this, PM Modi constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan. This committee held more than 100 meetings with different organisations and nearly all the states,” Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a Cabinet briefing.

"Following extensions consultations with everyone, including Reserve Bank of India and World Bank, the committee has recommended a Unified Pension Scheme. Today, the Union Cabinet has approved this Unified Pension Scheme, and it will be implemented in the future," he added.

Five pillars of Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)

Vaishnaw outlined that the UPS is built on five key pillars. The first and most significant pillar is the assured pension, which directly addresses the primary demand of government employees for a guaranteed post-retirement income. The other pillars, which include the assured family pension and the assured minimum pension, further enhance the financial security provided by the scheme.

What are the features of UPS?

Assured Pension:

Under the new scheme, retirees will receive a pension amounting to 50% of their average basic pay from the last 12 months of service before superannuation. This benefit is designed for those who have completed a minimum of 25 years of service. For employees with less than 25 years but more than 10 years of service, the pension will be proportionate to the length of service.

Assured Family Pension:

In the event of an employee's demise, their family will receive a pension that amounts to 60% of the pension the employee was receiving immediately before their death. This provision ensures financial security for the employee's dependents.

Assured Minimum Pension:

The scheme also guarantees a minimum pension of ₹10,000 per month, provided the employee has served for at least 10 years. This measure is particularly significant for employees with lower pay scales, offering them a safety net against inflation and financial uncertainties post-retirement.